Lizzo is being called out for calling Chris Brown her "favourite person"

By Jazmin Duribe

"Taking a picture with Chris Brown in 2021? Lizzo…"

Lizzo is receiving backlash for calling Chris Brown her "favourite person" backstage at The Millennium Tour.

On Saturday night (Oct 2), Lizzo attended The Millennium Tour in Los Angeles with her friends. The tour features performances from all the best '00s acts in Hip-Hop and R&B including Omarion, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky and Soulja Boy. In a TikTok, Lizzo showed herself tearing up as she watched the show and meeting up with some famous faces backstage.

While backstage, Lizzo bumped into singer Chris Brown and their interaction was caught by a fan. In the clip, Lizzo walks up to Chris and says: "Can I get a picture with you because you’re my favourite person in the whole fucking world." She then poses for photos with him alone and then with friends.

The video and images quickly started circulating the internet and many were not impressed because Chris is notoriously problematic. In 2009, Chris plead guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend Rihanna. Rihanna was left with visible facial injuries and had to go to hospital.

Since then, Chris has been hit with various assault allegations. In 2019, Chris was accused of rape and detained in Paris after a woman filed a complaint with police. He denied the allegation and no charges were filed.

Here's the reaction to Lizzo and Chris Brown's interaction.

Chris brown wouldn’t even let her in the club if she wasn’t “Lizzo” how embarrassing — 🇭🇹 Treesha 🕉 (@__lifeofjade) October 3, 2021

taking a picture with chris brown in 2021 Lizzo….. pic.twitter.com/KCWwcVPwSS — excessively black 🌱 (@sailorfemme) October 2, 2021

Lizzo’s favourite person in the whole WORLD is Chris Brown?!?! Don’t puss me off pic.twitter.com/sngwN6qlqU — Zacky (@LustForCarey) October 2, 2021

Lizzo calling Chris brown her favorite person in the whole fucking world IM PISSED OFF MAN — Sir Girlwain (@planetvoidz2) October 2, 2021

lizzo said in 1080p that chris brown is her favorite person in the world so i can say with my chest that rumors is trash — briana (@briplz) October 3, 2021

But amid the backlash, some fans have defended Lizzo.

Chris has collaborated with various artists despite his past including Rihanna.

Chris brown being your fave person is just really pathetic BUT 90% of y’all faves including mines have worked with that man so don’t act brand new with Lizzo — N. (@nayadontgiveaf) October 2, 2021

Why are y’all mad at lizzo when Rihanna has dropped a whole collab with Chris Brown since the incident? mind yours thank u https://t.co/iKtwmSr5US — 𝓓𝓲'𝓛𝓸𝓷 🤎 (@dilonxt) October 2, 2021

People wanting an apology from Lizzo to Rihanna for taking a picture with Chris Brown



Rihanna:pic.twitter.com/ebWDzfGKyW — Tadokato🍥 (@thebreezyx) October 3, 2021

Lizzo has not responded to the backlash yet, but we will update you if she does.