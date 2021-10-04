Lizzo is being called out for calling Chris Brown her "favourite person"

4 October 2021, 14:45

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Taking a picture with Chris Brown in 2021? Lizzo…"

Lizzo is receiving backlash for calling Chris Brown her "favourite person" backstage at The Millennium Tour.

On Saturday night (Oct 2), Lizzo attended The Millennium Tour in Los Angeles with her friends. The tour features performances from all the best '00s acts in Hip-Hop and R&B including Omarion, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky and Soulja Boy. In a TikTok, Lizzo showed herself tearing up as she watched the show and meeting up with some famous faces backstage.

While backstage, Lizzo bumped into singer Chris Brown and their interaction was caught by a fan. In the clip, Lizzo walks up to Chris and says: "Can I get a picture with you because you’re my favourite person in the whole fucking world." She then poses for photos with him alone and then with friends.

Lizzo is receiving backlash for calling Chris Brown her "favourite person"
Lizzo is receiving backlash for calling Chris Brown her "favourite person". Picture: Alamy

The video and images quickly started circulating the internet and many were not impressed because Chris is notoriously problematic. In 2009, Chris plead guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend Rihanna. Rihanna was left with visible facial injuries and had to go to hospital.

Since then, Chris has been hit with various assault allegations. In 2019, Chris was accused of rape and detained in Paris after a woman filed a complaint with police. He denied the allegation and no charges were filed.

Here's the reaction to Lizzo and Chris Brown's interaction.

But amid the backlash, some fans have defended Lizzo.

Chris has collaborated with various artists despite his past including Rihanna.

Lizzo has not responded to the backlash yet, but we will update you if she does.

