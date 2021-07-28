Lizzo asks fans to stay six feet away from her as new COVID-19 variant spreads

By Sam Prance

Lizzo has also requested that people don't touch, hug or kiss her while coronavirus is at large.

Lizzo has made a statement asking fans to keep at least six feet between them while the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing.

Yesterday (Jul 27), Lizzo took to Instagram to post a video in which she explains her concerns over the new COVID-19 Delta variant and how she believes that it is still important to social distance. Lizzo also respectfully requested that her fans stop coming up to her and trying to touch, hug or kiss her while it's still possible that it could put all of their health at risk.

In the video, Lizzo also explained that she doesn't care if you've been vaccinated as vaccinated people can still catch it.

Lizzo asks fans to stay six feet away from her as new COVID-19 variant spreads. Picture: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images, @lizzobeeating via Instagram

Lizzo said: "I don't care who you are. You could be the nicest person. You could be vaccinated. You could be quadruple vaccinated. If you see me, please give me six feet. This shit is coming back. COVID. And people being real sloppy with personal space. It's not you! It's me. I'm not trying to catch nothing. I don't even want to catch feelings, bitch. You think I'm trying to catch COVID?”

She then added: "Don't think, ‘Oh she's a celebrity, she thinks she's all that.’ It's not that booboo. You know what I think I am? Healthy. You know what I think I am? COVID-free. You know what I think I am? Full of vitamin D and vitamin C. You know what I think I am? Safe for my family and friends to be around, and my coworkers and teammates. That's who I think I am."

Lizzo also stated: "So if y'all see me in the street, come up on me, want to hug, want to shake my hand, want to kiss me on the cheek, don't do it. Don't do it. Cause I ain't trying to catch this motherfucking virus that's coming back. It got way too motherfucking close. It got WAY...it got THIS motherfucking close. And I don't play that. I'm about to be rude. I'm nice, you know what I'm saying? But this virus gonna have me acting up, I'm gonna be mean."

Lizzo ended the video by saying: "I love y'all, and I want y'all to be the same way. Protect yourselves. Wear your masks. And until this is cleared up and we know what the fuck this variant is and who it affects — stay safe my friends."

Lizzo also captioned the video: "UNTIL COVID OVER GIMMIE 6FT. Please and thank u".

What do you think? Are you still social distancing?