Lizzo has stopped wearing deodorant and claims she "smells better"

By Jazmin Duribe

Lizzo has revealed that she no longer wears deodorant.

Sorry, but the celebrity hygiene discourse is definitely not over yet. In case you're not up to speed on what's been going on in the world of Hollywood, a lot of celebrities don't wash. Like, barely ever. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Kristen Bell, Jake Gyllenhaal and even Brad Pitt have all admitted to rather questionable hygiene habits.

Comments from a 2005 interview with actor Matthew McConaughey have also been doing the rounds on the internet. The actor told PEOPLE: "I haven’t worn deodorant in 20 years." That means Matthew hasn't worn deodorant since 1985 – 36 years ago… (Matthew's Tropic Thunder co-star Yvette Nicole Brown said he smells like "granola and good living", though.)

Lizzo has stopped wearing deodorant and claims she "smells better". Picture: @lizzobeeating via Instagram

On Instagram Stories, Lizzo made a hygiene admission of her own. The 'Rumors' singer wrote: "Ok… I’m w him on this one. I stopped using deodorant and I smell BETTER." Ehh?!

So… is it actually possible to smell better without deodorant? Well, yes. Antiperspirant, which is designed to stop sweat, can actually make you smell worse because it changes the composition of bacteria in your armpits. And if deodorant, which targets the odour-causing bacteria in your skin but doesn't stop sweat, is your product of choice then you may find yourself sweating more, making you smell worse.

A 2014 study published in the Archives of Dermatological Research asked participants to stop wearing deodorant or antiperspirant for a month. Researchers then examined the amount of armpit bacteria before, during and after they started using deodorant again. They soon discovered that antiperspirants can actually increase the level of odour-causing bacteria in the armpit, which could lead to underarm odour.

So there you have it. Maybe Lizzo and Matthew are onto something…