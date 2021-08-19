Lizzo reacts to viral TikTok about which Muse she should play in live-action Hercules

By Katie Louise Smith

Lizzo as Thalia? Tired. Lizzo as Terpsichore? WIRED.

In case you forgot, a live-action Hercules movie is currently in development and ever since the news was announced, fans, actors and musicians alike have been manifesting and sharing their dream casting choices on social media.

Ariana Grande has already been manifesting herself the role of Megara, Amber Riley has also expressed her desire to play a Muse and, more recently, Jennifer Hudson has thrown her exquisite talents in to the ring for the role of lead Muse, Calliope.

Earlier this month, Lizzo also released her brand new single 'Rumors', complete with a Greek goddess-inspired video that reminded everyone that she should absoLUTEly be cast one of the Muses in the live-action version of the Disney classic.

Lizzo has long been a fan-favourite choice to appear as one of the muses, with most people tending to cast her as Thalia, the muse of comedy. Thalia's character description reads: "Shortest of the five, full-figured, plays the trumpet, and is often causing mischief."

However, a viral TikTok has now sparked a debate about which of the muses Lizzo would be perfect to play (spoiler alert, it's not Thalia!) – and Lizzo herself has now reacted to it.

Lizzo really channeling "The Gospel Truth" from Disney's Hercules in Rumors and I'm gagging! 😱 #Rumors pic.twitter.com/1BXAATzZOZ — ✨Ms.Baeyonetta✨ (@Valyonetta) August 13, 2021

Yesterday (Aug 18), Lizzo duetted a TikTok video from user @alexsispage, titled 'Why Lizzo SHOULDN'T be Thalia in Hercules".

In the video, Alexsis explains that the casting "makes no sense" and that they believe the only reason why Lizzo is a popular choice for that particular muse is because "Lizzo is a bigger girl." The video then goes on to point out that Thalia is the shortest muse, but that Lizzo stands at 5ft 10. While duetting the video, Lizzo clarified she's 5ft 9 inches tall.

The TikTok then goes on to make the case that Lizzo – and her vocal range – would actually be a perfect match for Terpsichore, the muse of dance. And judging by Lizzo's reaction in the duet, she absolutely loves the idea!

Lizzo's duet of the video has garnered over 7 million views and counting. Replying to a comment from the original TikTok user who fan-casted her as Thalia, Lizzo also wrote: "It's all loveeeee... Everyone is entitled to their opinion. You're valid."

The most recent rumours of a live-action Hercules movie were first reported by The DisInsider. It was later confirmed that Joe and Anthony Russo would produce the live-action film. The Russo brothers have also hinted that the movie won't be a strict remake of the Disney animated classic either.

At the time, they also said that they were still very much in the early stages of development and weren't sure if it would even be a musical or not. "We can't say one way or the other," Anthony told Collider before adding, "Music will certainly be a part of it."

Either way, just make sure Lizzo is in that Muse line-up. Please and thank you.