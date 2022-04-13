Lizzo claps back at criticism for wearing thong leggings on private jet

By Jazmin Duribe

"This comparison was unnecessary. Just say you’re fatphobic and go."

Lizzo's latest bold outfit has ignited a heated debate on social media.

Whether she's wearing a ballgown or sportswear, Lizzo is a trendsetter. The singer recently launched her own plus-size inclusive shapewear brand, Yitty, in collaboration with Fabletics. The new brand will offer people shapewear in sizes ranging from 6X to XS.

However, Lizzo's daring fashion choices have always caused a commotion. When the singer dared to attend a basketball game in a cut-out t-shirt dress that revealed her thong in 2019, social media was filled with critiques about whether or not her outfit was appropriate for the setting. The same thing happened again in 2021, when Lizzo rocked a completely sheer dress to Cardi B's dancehall-themed birthday party.

Lizzo's latest outfit has received backlash. Picture: BET2020/Getty Images for BET NETWORKS, @lizzobeeating via Instagram

On Sunday (Apr 10), Lizzo shared a short clip of herself boarding a jet in a pair of revealing leggings from her new shapewear brand. The all black outfit featured a sparkly v-neck crop top and matching leggings that literally had the whole butt part cut out. Lizzo accessorised with huge frames, black heels and a huge "Yitty" chain.

While Lizzo looked phenomenal, and a lot of people praised her for the outfit, some criticised Lizzo for wearing something so "inappropriate" on a flight. Others brought up that former Ms. Universe Olivia Culpo was recently forced to wear her boyfriend's clothes on a plane after her outfit – a crop top and cycling shorts – was deemed indecent.

So Lizzo’s allowed to get her BARE ASS on a plane & it’s fine but Olivia Cuplo former Ms Universe is forced to wear her boyfriends hoddie to fly Cabo cause it was “inappropriate”… we’re truly living in a clown world🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/ceR4GwIUif — thatstarwarsgirl77 (@thatstarwarsgrl) April 12, 2022

The entire world was shamed into wearing masks everywhere they went for multiple years while Lizzo went around with her pussy and asshole hanging out wherever she went and was praised for it — Donavan (Cripp Daddy♿™️) (@YungCrippComedy) April 12, 2022

Lizzo is even more proof that we live in a female-dominated society where women can get away with the most degenerate behavior and even be praised for it. — Gina Bontempo (@FlorioGina) April 12, 2022

Obesity is not attractive or healthy. It will never be normalized by people like Lizzo who is desperate for attention. https://t.co/KR2KRCrIkL — ENOUGH, already🇺🇸📣💄💍👜 (@Sherry7202) April 11, 2022

Jesus Christ! None of my business but obesity is tied to chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease and cancer. So it’s your life it’s your choice! — 🍀🍀🍀MariaS🍀🍀🍀 (@MariaSjapan) April 12, 2022

However, Lizzo's fans quickly came to her defence. Not only is she flying privately, Lizzo can wear whatever she wants! One fan clapped back: "Y'all wanna be fatphobic so bad you’ll ignore the fact that Lizzo was on a private jet and the other girl was flying commercial?"

Another tweeted: "...anyway, can we talk about how great Lizzo's ass looks here?"

Would it have anything to do with the fact that Lizzo was flying private. https://t.co/7pYvsB0VAw — DANIEL KALUUYA LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME (@WrittenByHanna) April 12, 2022

. . . y’all wanna be fatphobic so bad you’ll ignore the fact that lizzo was on a private jet and the other girl was flying commercial?? https://t.co/yVxpeKkHyD — ‎ًmcdreamy (@putridfIesh) April 12, 2022

lizzo’s on a private jet and the other one is flying commercial 👩🏽‍🦯 https://t.co/wGeYkhOVJP — deja’ ミ☆ (@dejadehaan) April 12, 2022

Private plane vs public transportation. This comparison was unnecessary. Just say you’re fatphobic and go. https://t.co/lKlUYZ2byC — Maya Angelique👑 (@moneyymaya) April 12, 2022

...anyway, can we talk about how great Lizzo's ass looks here? https://t.co/TrPspW0VSE pic.twitter.com/HsLkt1RvFI — Claude DeBussy (@angryblkhoemo) April 12, 2022

Lizzo bare ass on her private jet not sitting in Coach on Delta. Get your bare ass money up. https://t.co/GjO46ojnSV — Waiting to Oxtail (@ThatDudeMCFLY) April 12, 2022

Lizzo hit back at the backlash in the best way too, responding to a mean tweet by promoting her brand. She tweeted: "Like what you see? Go to YITTY.COM."

