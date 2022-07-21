Lizzo says she didn't think she was "desirable" enough to be a pop star

By Sam Prance

Lizzo also originally thought that she was too big to be able to make it as a solo artist.

Lizzo has opened up about self-love and revealed that she used to think that she had to be more "desirable" to be a singer.

It goes without saying that Lizzo is one of the most successful artists in the music industry right now. Over the course of the past few years, Lizzo has dominated the charts with hit songs like 'Truth Hurts', 'Juice', 'Good as Hell', 'Rumors' and, more recently, 'About Damn Time'. Fans all around the world have fallen in love with her addictive self-empowerment anthems.

However, Lizzo didn't believe that she could make it at first. Almost every star she looked up to was "thinner" than her.

Speaking to Elle about starting out in groups, Lizzo said: "I think it was more of, like, an insecurity. Nearly every star I saw on stage was thinner and light-skinned. They didn’t look like me. Sure, there were women like Missy Elliott and Queen Latifah. But they were the exception to the rule."

She continued: "And so I always felt like, even if the song is great, people wouldn’t want to hear it coming from me. So I thought, if I have other people on stage, too, that will take the focus off me a little bit."

Lizzo then explained: "I know people want to look like me now. But I’m talking about what it was like in my formative years. I wasn’t really set up to believe that I was desirable. For me, being a pop star – part of it is people either want to be you or be with you. And I didn’t feel like I had any of those qualities."

However, Lizzo's outlook changed over time. She explained: "In doing the fake it till you make it method, I began attracting a lot of people who thought I was beautiful." She then realised: "I was like, “Oh no, my [beauty] is real.” And I think that’s an important thing. You start attracting people who see you the way you see yourself."

Lizzo ended by saying: "I spent years being ashamed. It took a lot of work for me to feel worthy of being in this place. To feel worthy of being a force to be reckoned with".

