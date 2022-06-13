Lizzo receives backlash for "offensive" ableist slur in new song

Lizzo criticised for including ableist slur in new song 'Grrrls'
13 June 2022, 11:45 | Updated: 13 June 2022, 11:53
"It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better."
Lizzo has received backlash over her use of an ableist slur in her new song 'Grrrls'.
On Friday (June 10), Lizzo officially released 'Grrls' after teasing the track in multiple TikTok videos. In the opening verse, Lizzo sings: "Hold my bag, bitch, hold my bag / Do you see this spaz? Imma spaz."
The offensive term comes from the word "spastic" which refers to someone living with a disability that causes spasms. It's considered incredibly offensive in the UK and is often used as an insult, but in the US the word is used to describe someone who is energetic or hyperactive.
However, disability activists in both the US and UK are calling out Lizzo's use of the word. Some are now calling for the offensive lyric to be removed.
One person tweeted: "Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad. ‘Spaz’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better."
Another added: "I’m disappointed in Lizzo for using the word 'sp@z' in her new song 'Grrrls'. There’s no excuse for using an ableist insult in a song in 2022. As someone who champions women, plus size people and others whom society treats poorly, Lizzo preaches inclusivity and should do better."
I’m disappointed in @lizzo for using the word “sp@z” in her new song “Grrrls”. There’s no excuse for using an ableist insult in a song in 2022. As someone who champions women, plus size people and others whom society treats poorly, Lizzo preaches inclusivity and should do better.— Callum Stephen (He/Him) (@AutisticCallum_) June 11, 2022
Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad. ‘Spaz’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better.— Hannah Diviney (@hannah_diviney) June 12, 2022
Hey @lizzo please remove the word "spaz" from your new song because it's a slur and really offensive to the disabled community— Shelby 🖤 (@Shelbykinsxo) June 10, 2022
From a disappointed fan 😔💔
it doesn’t matter if lizzo knew the ableist connotations of the word sp*z, it is still problematic. so many people will sing this song and integrate the word into their day to day language.— Ru 🌸 cripfluencer ✨ (@chr0nicallycute) June 11, 2022
The most predictable part of the whole @lizzo saga is the way that SO MANY non-disabled people have felt entitled to tell disabled people what is and isn’t a slur. If a marginalised group tells you something is offensive and harmful, it’s not your job to argue the point. 1/2— Lorna (@lornamcfindy) June 12, 2022
really disappointing that Lizzo has written an empowerment “anthem” for women but in the first verse she uses the word sp*z, empowering one group doesn’t mean you can use ableist language— Hol (@vvitcherii) June 11, 2022
Maaaan I’m so tired of ableist slurs being thrown around like they’re nothing— Mollie Evans (@littlemotac_) June 11, 2022
Lizzo, someone who I have loved for years, uploaded a TT with an ableist slur and it has over half a million likes
So disappointed to see @lizzo using an ableist slur in her latest song…— Ella Willis (@EllaEllaaW) June 11, 2022
We don’t not need language like this normalised, especially when disabled people struggle to fight off so much stigma on a daily basis.
DO BETTER this was so unnecessary and is such a set back
Here man if you’ve never been bullied and called a spazz or a spastic because of your disability you don’t get to decide whether Lizzo’s new song is offensive or not. Kindly sit the fuck down.— Rachel Charlton-Dailey (@RachelCDailey) June 11, 2022
Lizzo hasn't responded to the criticism yet. We will update you if she does.
Read the lyrics to Lizzo's song 'Grrrls' here.
Bitches, uh
Bitches, uh, uh-huh
Hold my bag, bitch (girls)
Hold my bag
Do you see this shit? I'ma spazz
I'm about to knock somebody out (girls)
Yo, where my best friend?
She the only one I know to talk me off the deep end (ah)
'Cause that's my girl, we codependent
If she with it, then I'm with it
Yeah, we tussle, mind your business
Zu, zu, zu, zu, zu-su-lu
That's my girl, we CEO's
And dancin' like a C-E-ho
We about to throw them bows
Let's fuck it up
Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)
Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)
Yeah, this the type of fight I'm lookin' for
Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)
Let me take these earrings off
And hit the boosie ratchet with my friends
Woah, oh, woah, oh (whoop that ho)
I'ma go Lorena Bobbitt on him so he never fuck again, no-oh, oh
Now you can't fuck again, bro
That's my girl, we codependent
If she with it, then I'm with it
Yeah, we tussle, mind your business
Zu, zu, zu, zu, zu-su-lu
That's my girl, we CEO's
And dancin' like a C-E-ho
We about to throw them bows
Let's fuck it up
Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)
Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)
Yeah, this the type of fight I'm lookin' for
Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)
Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)
Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)
Yeah, this the type of fight I'm lookin' for
Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)
Uh-huh, okay, where my ladies at?
Uh-huh, okay, where my ladies at?
Uh, hold me down (down)
Uh, hold me back (back)
Uh-huh, okay
Where my ladies at?
