Lizzo criticised for including ableist slur in new song 'Grrrls'

13 June 2022, 11:45 | Updated: 13 June 2022, 11:53

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better."

Lizzo has received backlash over her use of an ableist slur in her new song 'Grrrls'.

On Friday (June 10), Lizzo officially released 'Grrls' after teasing the track in multiple TikTok videos. In the opening verse, Lizzo sings: "Hold my bag, bitch, hold my bag / Do you see this spaz? Imma spaz."

The offensive term comes from the word "spastic" which refers to someone living with a disability that causes spasms. It's considered incredibly offensive in the UK and is often used as an insult, but in the US the word is used to describe someone who is energetic or hyperactive.

However, disability activists in both the US and UK are calling out Lizzo's use of the word. Some are now calling for the offensive lyric to be removed.

Lizzo receives backlash for "offensive" ableist slur in new song
Lizzo receives backlash for "offensive" ableist slur in new song. Picture: @lizzobeeating via Instagram

One person tweeted: "Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad. ‘Spaz’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better."

Another added: "I’m disappointed in Lizzo for using the word 'sp@z' in her new song 'Grrrls'. There’s no excuse for using an ableist insult in a song in 2022. As someone who champions women, plus size people and others whom society treats poorly, Lizzo preaches inclusivity and should do better."

Lizzo hasn't responded to the criticism yet. We will update you if she does.

Read the lyrics to Lizzo's song 'Grrrls' here.

Bitches, uh
Bitches, uh, uh-huh
Hold my bag, bitch (girls)
Hold my bag
Do you see this shit? I'ma spazz
I'm about to knock somebody out (girls)
Yo, where my best friend?
She the only one I know to talk me off the deep end (ah)
'Cause that's my girl, we codependent
If she with it, then I'm with it
Yeah, we tussle, mind your business
Zu, zu, zu, zu, zu-su-lu
That's my girl, we CEO's
And dancin' like a C-E-ho
We about to throw them bows
Let's fuck it up
Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)
Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)
Yeah, this the type of fight I'm lookin' for
Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)
Let me take these earrings off
And hit the boosie ratchet with my friends
Woah, oh, woah, oh (whoop that ho)
I'ma go Lorena Bobbitt on him so he never fuck again, no-oh, oh
Now you can't fuck again, bro
That's my girl, we codependent
If she with it, then I'm with it
Yeah, we tussle, mind your business
Zu, zu, zu, zu, zu-su-lu
That's my girl, we CEO's
And dancin' like a C-E-ho
We about to throw them bows
Let's fuck it up
Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)
Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)
Yeah, this the type of fight I'm lookin' for
Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)
Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)
Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)
Yeah, this the type of fight I'm lookin' for
Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)
Uh-huh, okay, where my ladies at?
Uh-huh, okay, where my ladies at?
Uh, hold me down (down)
Uh, hold me back (back)
Uh-huh, okay
Where my ladies at?

