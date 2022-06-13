Lizzo criticised for including ableist slur in new song 'Grrrls'

"It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better."

Lizzo has received backlash over her use of an ableist slur in her new song 'Grrrls'.

On Friday (June 10), Lizzo officially released 'Grrls' after teasing the track in multiple TikTok videos. In the opening verse, Lizzo sings: "Hold my bag, bitch, hold my bag / Do you see this spaz? Imma spaz."

The offensive term comes from the word "spastic" which refers to someone living with a disability that causes spasms. It's considered incredibly offensive in the UK and is often used as an insult, but in the US the word is used to describe someone who is energetic or hyperactive.

However, disability activists in both the US and UK are calling out Lizzo's use of the word. Some are now calling for the offensive lyric to be removed.

Lizzo receives backlash for "offensive" ableist slur in new song. Picture: @lizzobeeating via Instagram

One person tweeted: "Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad. ‘Spaz’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better."

Another added: "I’m disappointed in Lizzo for using the word 'sp@z' in her new song 'Grrrls'. There’s no excuse for using an ableist insult in a song in 2022. As someone who champions women, plus size people and others whom society treats poorly, Lizzo preaches inclusivity and should do better."

I’m disappointed in @lizzo for using the word “sp@z” in her new song “Grrrls”. There’s no excuse for using an ableist insult in a song in 2022. As someone who champions women, plus size people and others whom society treats poorly, Lizzo preaches inclusivity and should do better. — Callum Stephen (He/Him) (@AutisticCallum_) June 11, 2022

Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad. ‘Spaz’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better. — Hannah Diviney (@hannah_diviney) June 12, 2022

Hey @lizzo please remove the word "spaz" from your new song because it's a slur and really offensive to the disabled community



From a disappointed fan 😔💔 — Shelby 🖤 (@Shelbykinsxo) June 10, 2022

it doesn’t matter if lizzo knew the ableist connotations of the word sp*z, it is still problematic. so many people will sing this song and integrate the word into their day to day language. — Ru 🌸 cripfluencer ✨ (@chr0nicallycute) June 11, 2022

The most predictable part of the whole @lizzo saga is the way that SO MANY non-disabled people have felt entitled to tell disabled people what is and isn’t a slur. If a marginalised group tells you something is offensive and harmful, it’s not your job to argue the point. 1/2 — Lorna (@lornamcfindy) June 12, 2022

really disappointing that Lizzo has written an empowerment “anthem” for women but in the first verse she uses the word sp*z, empowering one group doesn’t mean you can use ableist language — Hol (@vvitcherii) June 11, 2022

Maaaan I’m so tired of ableist slurs being thrown around like they’re nothing

Lizzo, someone who I have loved for years, uploaded a TT with an ableist slur and it has over half a million likes — Mollie Evans (@littlemotac_) June 11, 2022

So disappointed to see @lizzo using an ableist slur in her latest song…



We don’t not need language like this normalised, especially when disabled people struggle to fight off so much stigma on a daily basis.



DO BETTER this was so unnecessary and is such a set back — Ella Willis (@EllaEllaaW) June 11, 2022

Here man if you’ve never been bullied and called a spazz or a spastic because of your disability you don’t get to decide whether Lizzo’s new song is offensive or not. Kindly sit the fuck down. — Rachel Charlton-Dailey (@RachelCDailey) June 11, 2022

Lizzo hasn't responded to the criticism yet. We will update you if she does.

Read the lyrics to Lizzo's song 'Grrrls' here.

Bitches, uh

Bitches, uh, uh-huh

Hold my bag, bitch (girls)

Hold my bag

Do you see this shit? I'ma spazz

I'm about to knock somebody out (girls)

Yo, where my best friend?

She the only one I know to talk me off the deep end (ah)

'Cause that's my girl, we codependent

If she with it, then I'm with it

Yeah, we tussle, mind your business

Zu, zu, zu, zu, zu-su-lu

That's my girl, we CEO's

And dancin' like a C-E-ho

We about to throw them bows

Let's fuck it up

Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)

Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)

Yeah, this the type of fight I'm lookin' for

Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)

Let me take these earrings off

And hit the boosie ratchet with my friends

Woah, oh, woah, oh (whoop that ho)

I'ma go Lorena Bobbitt on him so he never fuck again, no-oh, oh

Now you can't fuck again, bro

That's my girl, we codependent

If she with it, then I'm with it

Yeah, we tussle, mind your business

Zu, zu, zu, zu, zu-su-lu

That's my girl, we CEO's

And dancin' like a C-E-ho

We about to throw them bows

Let's fuck it up

Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)

Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)

Yeah, this the type of fight I'm lookin' for

Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)

Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)

Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)

Yeah, this the type of fight I'm lookin' for

Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)

Uh-huh, okay, where my ladies at?

Uh-huh, okay, where my ladies at?

Uh, hold me down (down)

Uh, hold me back (back)

Uh-huh, okay

Where my ladies at?

