Lizzo responds to viral rumour that she killed someone while stage diving

By Sam Prance

Lizzo also addressed the rumours that she is dating Chris Evans and pregnant with his baby in a new TikTok video.

Lizzo has officially shut down the ridiculous rumour that she once killed a person while stage diving at one of her concerts.

Yesterday (Jul 27), Lizzo took to her TikTok account to address many rumours about her that often circulate on social media. When a fan commented that they know Lizzo is pregnant with Chris Evans' baby, Lizzo posted a joke bump reveal and said: "This is something that I've been trying to keep private between me and the father but we're gonna have a little America."

Lizzo also took the time to respond to a totally false viral rumour that she once killed a fan after a stage dive gone wrong.

Did Lizzo kill someone?

Lizzo responds to viral rumour that she killed someone while stage diving. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy , @lizzo via TikTok

In a TikTok video, Lizzo stated: "So I've seen a lot of annoying things about me on the internet but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumour that I stage dived at a concert and killed somebody. Like that rumour is a lie first of all. I've never stage dived in my life and bitch how? Kill somebody? Y'all really gonna put that on my motherfucking name."

Lizzo then added: "Like I know i'm big bitch but I'm not that fucking big. Like look." She then did a stage dive onto her own bed to demonstrate how she couldn't possibly kill someone while stage diving. She ended by saying: "Bitch?!!"

In a follow-up video, Lizzo responded to a comment from a fan saying: "PLEASE WHO SAID THAT?" She said: "I don't know who said it @coochpooch69. I wish I knew who said it so I could tell them to their face they was dead wrong but, while we at it, what else you mother fuckers had to say."

As well as responding to the stage diving rumour and the Chris Evans pregnancy rumour on TikTok, Lizzo also posted a new video responding to the rumour that she's currently recording a new album. She joked that she isn't but also showed fans that she is currently in the studio with Mark Ronson and multiple other iconic songwriters.

In other words, Lizzo is not pregnant with a baby and she's never killed someone but she is pregnant with new music and it looks like she's killing it in the studio. We can't wait to hear what she's working on.