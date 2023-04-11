Lizzo claps back at backlash to her Star Wars cameo in The Mandalorian

By Emma Kershaw

"13 year old Lizzo who got teased in the locker room & her gym clothes stolen would be shook that I’m getting accused of being ‘popular in school’ right now."

Lizzo has responded to backlash that she has 'ruined' Star Wars.

The 'About Damn Time' singer made a surprise cameo in a recent episode of The Mandalorian, appearing in a scene alongside Jack Black. Lizzo and Jack played the roles of the Duchess and Captain Bombardier respectively - the planetary leaders of Plazir-15.

While many fans were delighted with Lizzo's feature in the Star Wars spin-off, some viewers slammed the Grammy Award winner's involvement. Now, Lizzo has responded to one particular tweet that went viral shortly after her episode aired.

Lizzo. Picture: Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images, Lucasfilm/Disney+

"#StarWars isn't for us nerds anymore. We who respect the lore & would be in tears after being cast in one of the movies or shows," one Twitter user wrote in a tweet, while also sharing Lizzo and Jack's celebratory TikTok post. "Star Wars is now for the popular kids who giggled & high-fived the bullies for stuffing you in your locker. It's crashing and #Disney deserves it."

Fans quickly came to Lizzo and Jack's defence, pointing out that the pair were not stereotypical popular high schoolers and that they were actually very excited to be cast as long supporting Star Wars fans.

"My guy, the actors are just having fun," one person wrote. Another said: "I'm confused, did you post the wrong video? That video shows two band nerds who can barely contain their excitement because they get to play a bit part in Star Wars."

"Ah yes, Jack Black and Lizzo both really ooze 'popular kid in high school' energy," another added.

#StarWars isn't for us nerds anymore. We who respect the lore & would be in tears after being cast in one of the movies or shows.



Star Wars is now for the popular kids who giggled & high-fived the bullies for stuffing you in your locker.



It's crashing and #Disney deserves it. pic.twitter.com/aSBKI4l8XT — Opinionerded🇭🇹🇺🇸 (@ThePencilPimp) April 8, 2023

Lizzo has since responded to the tweet herself, dismissing the claims that she was popular during her time at school.

"13 year old Lizzo who got teased in the locker room & her gym clothes stolen would be shook that I’m getting accused of being ‘popular in school’ right now," she wrote. "I’m really doing everything right."

The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker closed out the tweet by simply writing: "Stay mad".

13 year old Lizzo who got teased in the locker room & her gym clothes stolen would be shook that I’m getting accused of being ‘popular in school’ right now 😭😭😭



I’m really doing everything right✅



Stay mad😜 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 10, 2023

Last week, Lizzo took to Instagram to share her excitement of her Star Wars role, explaining that she has been a huge fan of the franchise since she was very young.

"When I was a young girl my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage. The trilogy’s are his favorite movies and quickly became mine. When Jon Favreau called me and offered the role of The Dutchess I cried all day wishing my dad was still with us cus he’d be so proud," she wrote in a heartfelt caption.

"Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible— but thanks to Jon, Bryce [Dallas Howard], and everyone in the galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars. I am in honorable company and forever grateful. This is The Way…. and May the Force be with you."

Jon Favreau, the show's creator, told Entertainment Weekly that fans have his kids to thank for Lizzo and Jack's appearance.

"We got Lizzo and Jack Black involved because, honestly, one of the things that we really like about working on the show is we like to bring in people who are fans themselves," he told the outlet. "And Lizzo and Jack Black both were very active on social media. I know Jack from way back, but he was posting and doing Mandalorian things on either Instagram or TikTok. And Lizzo was dressing up like Grogu. And my kids were showing me all these videos of how into it Lizzo was."

