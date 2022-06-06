Lizzo claps back at men using her name to insult other women

By Jazmin Duribe

"I’m beautiful rich & get immaculate dick… ISSA COMPLIMENT."

Lizzo has hit back at men who use her name as an insult to other women.

As you will already know, Lizzo is a superstar. From changing the game with her plus-size shapewear brand Yitty to releasing her now-viral hit 'About Damn Time', there's nothing Lizzo can't execute flawlessly. However, since her rise to fame, the internet hasn't always been so kind to her.

Case in point, last year when Lizzo rocked a completely sheer dress to Cardi B's dancehall-themed birthday party, or when she rocked thong leggings on a private jet.

But now, men are apparently using Lizzo's name to insult other woman – and she's had enough.

Lizzo claps back at men using her name to insult other women. Picture: Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, @lizzobeeating via Instagram

On Saturday (June 4), Lizzo tweeted: "Dudes be ugly w no bitches talking bout 'oK LiZzO' as an insult in girls comments… I’m beautiful rich & get immaculate dick… ISSA COMPLIMENT. If u can’t make it past the cheeks... just say that."

Fans applauded Lizzo for calling all the negative comments out.

One person tweeted: "No fr bc the amount of times i get this comment on tiktok isn’t even funny. like okay? thanks for comparing me to one of the people i look up to and aspire to be like? wtf are you expecting me to say?!?"

Another added: "Insecure men do not like when pretty women openly acknowledge they are pretty. Especially when those women broaden or defy previous narrow beauty standards."

Insecure men do not like when pretty women openly acknowledge they are pretty. Especially when those women broaden or defy previous narrow beauty standards. https://t.co/GTEyQ1r6h6 — Cheryl Lynn Eaton (@cheryllynneaton) June 5, 2022

it’s nuts to me that after all of her fame, all of her success, all of her money,all of her accomplishments… that being fat is still the main thing about her that people talk about. If it wasn’t so vile it would be laughable. Fatphobia is so deeply ingrained within us it’s gross https://t.co/PsQqU5X4nY — Radical Love 🍒 (@cassrattray) June 5, 2022

no fr bc the amount of times i get this comment on tiktok isn’t even funny. like okay? thanks for comparing me to one of the people i look up to and aspire to be like?



wtf are you expecting me to say?!? https://t.co/GYtL7m5cs0 — maq — PRIDE MONTH🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@maquaela) June 6, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Lizzo posted three photos of herself attending the official screening of her Amazon Prime series Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

Lizzo looked stunning in a hot pink dress, matching tights, gloves and heels. And the caption? A simple: "OKAY LIZZO."

