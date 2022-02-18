Lizzo praised for "inspiring" new reality show looking for plus-size back up dancers

By Jazmin Duribe

Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 25.

All hail queen Lizzo! The 'Rumors' singer is being praised for bringing some much-needed body diversity to our screens with her new TV show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Now, we all know and love Lizzo for her soulful music, hilarious TikTok videos and ongoing "relationship" with Chris Evans. So it was only a matter of time before she transitioned into TV.

The unscripted series follows Lizzo as she searches for back-up dancers to join her world tour. 10 contestants will move into the Big Grrrls House and compete to perform with Lizzo. But, there's a difference. You must be a confident, bad-ass, plus-size woman.

Over eight episodes, Lizzo will be assisted by world-renowned choreographer Tanisha Scott (who's worked with Beyoncé and Rihanna) and her dancers Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley and Grace Holden. Judging from the trailer it looks like the series will be packed full of emotional moments, drama and Lizzo just being Lizzo.

Unlike other reality shows, the key theme here is body positivity and loving the skin you're in whatever your size, something Lizzo has championed throughout her career. People are absolutely living for the series and the message behind it.

Can’t wait! As a big girl…I’ve never really danced. Never. In my 41 years I’ve danced maybe 4 times? Maybe. I just never had the confidence at all. I can’t wait to watch this and hopefully feel inspired. I feel inspired just from the trailer! — SacrificialKitty (@SacrificalKitty) February 17, 2022

This is so important, this should show the girlies that us bigger folk ARE active. — Adrian (@Adrian_beautee) February 17, 2022

I've been waiting my whole life for this https://t.co/nvdXD9ADyR — 𝔭𝔢𝔞𝔠𝔥 (@oleptrodreams) February 17, 2022

As the big girl that quit dance after 7 years because she didn't make the competition team, not because I couldn't do everything the other girls could do, but because I was the only fat girl to try out, this is everything. Thank you Lizzo! https://t.co/h1LSOIWWkp — Starr 💫 (@StarrAlert) February 17, 2022

i cannot even begin to describe what this woman has done for me and my own confidence. i’m so fucking excited. https://t.co/k0njJyqX45 — cat daddy kai (@sunflwrvolbltch) February 17, 2022

all I want is to see fat women succeed https://t.co/uGOBeSktVN — ♀️ (@fatfabfeminist) February 17, 2022

Will you be watching Watch Out for the Big Grrrls? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!