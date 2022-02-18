Lizzo praised for "inspiring" new reality show looking for plus-size back up dancers

18 February 2022, 17:11

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 25.

All hail queen Lizzo! The 'Rumors' singer is being praised for bringing some much-needed body diversity to our screens with her new TV show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Now, we all know and love Lizzo for her soulful music, hilarious TikTok videos and ongoing "relationship" with Chris Evans. So it was only a matter of time before she transitioned into TV.

The unscripted series follows Lizzo as she searches for back-up dancers to join her world tour. 10 contestants will move into the Big Grrrls House and compete to perform with Lizzo. But, there's a difference. You must be a confident, bad-ass, plus-size woman.

READ MORE: Lizzo claps back at trolls who criticised her see-through dress

Lizzo.
Lizzo. Picture: Alamy, Amazon Prime Video

Over eight episodes, Lizzo will be assisted by world-renowned choreographer Tanisha Scott (who's worked with Beyoncé and Rihanna) and her dancers Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley and Grace Holden. Judging from the trailer it looks like the series will be packed full of emotional moments, drama and Lizzo just being Lizzo.

Unlike other reality shows, the key theme here is body positivity and loving the skin you're in whatever your size, something Lizzo has championed throughout her career. People are absolutely living for the series and the message behind it.

