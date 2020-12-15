Lizzo addresses backlash surrounding her 10-day juice detox

15 December 2020, 11:43

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Can't believe Lizzo – whose biggest theme in her music is advocating for the body positivity movement, loving yourself no matter what size you are, especially if you’re big – has promoted some weight loss detox product."

Lizzo has responded to the backlash triggered by her documenting her recent smoothie detox.

On Monday (Dec 14), Lizzo revealed that she had embarked on a 10-day detox after "fucking her stomach up" whilst in Mexico. The 'Juice' singer shared her progress and what she ate each day, which included green juices packed with fruit and vegetables, supplements, nuts and litres of "beauty water".

Soon after sharing her health journey with fans, Lizzo was met with backlash for posting the detox process. Detoxes are notoriously a marketing myth and have no scientific basis. The human body is able to get rid of toxins itself without the need to drink only fruits and vegetables.

READ MORE: Lizzo's powerful response to body shamers on TikTok is going viral

According to The British Dietetic Association, "when you starve your body of calories your body will ultimately start to build up chemicals called ketones. These chemicals can result in nausea, dehydration, weakness, light-headedness and irritability. Further, a prolonged lack of protein causes your body to break down its own muscles and can compromise your immune system."

Lizzo is often the poster girl for body positivity and loving yourself so she was criticised for seemingly changing her stance and possibly triggering those with eating disorders.

"Can’t believe lizzo, who’s biggest theme in her music is advocating for the body positivity movement, loving yourself no matter what size you are, especially if you’re big, has promoted some weight loss detox product," one fan wrote.

Another added: "Lizzo doesn’t owe us anything and she’s absolutely free to do whatever she wants. I think the disappointment lies in a lot of us (especially fat, black women) seeing ourselves in a woman who was so proud and confident in her body. It made us want to do the same to ours."

Others defended Lizzo's right to do what she wants with her body.

Lizzo has now explained why she started the detox on TikTok and, no, it had nothing to do with weight loss. "I feel like people think as a big girl if you're doing something for health you're doing something for, like, a dramatic weight loss and that is not the case," she said.

"In reality, November stressed me the fuck out," she continued. "I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that fucked my stomach up. I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was. I’m so proud of myself. I’m proud of my results. My sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my fucking body, my fucking skin, the whites of my eyes, I feel and look like a bad bitch and that's it."

She continued: "I'm a big girl who did a smoothie detox and I wanted to share it with you guys. I got exactly what I wanted to get out of it and every big girl should do whatever the fuck they want with their bodies."

