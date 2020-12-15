Lizzo addresses backlash surrounding her 10-day juice detox

By Jazmin Duribe

Lizzo has responded to the backlash triggered by her documenting her recent smoothie detox.

On Monday (Dec 14), Lizzo revealed that she had embarked on a 10-day detox after "fucking her stomach up" whilst in Mexico. The 'Juice' singer shared her progress and what she ate each day, which included green juices packed with fruit and vegetables, supplements, nuts and litres of "beauty water".

Soon after sharing her health journey with fans, Lizzo was met with backlash for posting the detox process. Detoxes are notoriously a marketing myth and have no scientific basis. The human body is able to get rid of toxins itself without the need to drink only fruits and vegetables.

According to The British Dietetic Association, "when you starve your body of calories your body will ultimately start to build up chemicals called ketones. These chemicals can result in nausea, dehydration, weakness, light-headedness and irritability. Further, a prolonged lack of protein causes your body to break down its own muscles and can compromise your immune system."

Lizzo is often the poster girl for body positivity and loving yourself so she was criticised for seemingly changing her stance and possibly triggering those with eating disorders.

Another added: "Lizzo doesn’t owe us anything and she’s absolutely free to do whatever she wants. I think the disappointment lies in a lot of us (especially fat, black women) seeing ourselves in a woman who was so proud and confident in her body. It made us want to do the same to ours."

This convo on fatphobia ain’t fair, y’all. We not actually mad at Lizzo.



Our critiques are actually, literally abt systemic fatphobia + how we anticipate Lizzo’s actions will be exploited by that system, against us.



Bringing our rage to her door like its for her? VIOLENT. Wild. — THIS A DESZ STAN ACCT (@YesAurielle) December 15, 2020

/tw diet mention



lizzo promoted a smoothie detox diet and people are all “leave her alone she’s not bothering anyone” but detoxes like those are really bad and she really shouldn’t be promoting them especially when she has such a large platform, @lizzo ily but this isn’t good :( pic.twitter.com/bTtkaUZkdQ — nate stans hoodie (BLM)📌 (@wellbutran) December 14, 2020

i love Lizzo, but as someone who lost weight and is recovering from an ED, she’s in the wrong. she absolutely should promote whatever she wants with her body — being large, small, or whatever she’s happiest with — but promoting a “detox” “juice cleanse” ties DIRECTLY into (1/?) — jupiter // SECOND SINGING / RAP ERA LET’S GOOOO (@traumaqueer4eva) December 15, 2020

Others defended Lizzo's right to do what she wants with her body.

Those people screaming about people policing Lizzo body a few months ago just wanted to police it on their own terms. — Ivy Park Beam (@ScottieBeam) December 15, 2020

not ya'll mad at lizzo bc she wants to make healthier decisions- #lizzo pic.twitter.com/iDD8hpYvlV — ariana (@tylerscokewhore) December 14, 2020

Guess what #Lizzo can do what the fuck she want to do I know not any of y’all paying her bills boo If she want to lose weight let her pic.twitter.com/IQI1aKJzcR — Sip Slow With Kiy (@SipKiy) December 14, 2020

So, let y'all tell it @lizzo can't be fat, so she changes her diet. Now, she can't be skinny! Damn, can she just be HAPPY?! However SHE defines it. #yallareannoying — LaTonya Foster (@GirlGoneBoss) December 15, 2020

Lizzo says she’s happy with her weight. Y’all = mad. Lizzo says she wants to lose weight and get healthy. Y’all = mad. When will you people leave her alone and let her do what she wants? pic.twitter.com/W4ABmE3eMM — nunyuhbusiness (@hijabimoon) December 15, 2020

Lizzo has now explained why she started the detox on TikTok and, no, it had nothing to do with weight loss. "I feel like people think as a big girl if you're doing something for health you're doing something for, like, a dramatic weight loss and that is not the case," she said.

"In reality, November stressed me the fuck out," she continued. "I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that fucked my stomach up. I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was. I’m so proud of myself. I’m proud of my results. My sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my fucking body, my fucking skin, the whites of my eyes, I feel and look like a bad bitch and that's it."

She continued: "I'm a big girl who did a smoothie detox and I wanted to share it with you guys. I got exactly what I wanted to get out of it and every big girl should do whatever the fuck they want with their bodies."