Lorde fans are being suspended for sharing her Solar Power art on social media

9 June 2021, 13:02

By Sam Prance

People who've posted Lorde's Solar Power art on Twitter and Instagram have had their accounts suspended and locked.

Lorde's 'Solar Power' art is literally breaking the internet. Fans are being suspended on social media for posting the image.

On Monday (Jun 7), Lorde sent fans into meltdown. After a four year break since her last album, Lorde revealed that she will be releasing new music imminently. The 24-year-old updated her website to display the art for a project titled 'Solar Power' with the caption "ARRIVING IN 2021 ... PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE". 'Solar Power' is rumoured to be her new single.

Fans instantly began sharing the art on social media in excitement but now their accounts have been locked for doing so.

Lorde fans are being suspended for sharing her Solar Power art on social media. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Universal Music

Yesterday (Jun 8), PopCrave reported: "Lorde's cover for "Solar Power" is being wiped from Twitter by the IFPI for unknown reasons." The news came shortly after Twitter users began commenting that their accounts had been suspended after they posted the image on their pages with no clear information as to when they would be able to reactivate them.

One person tweeted: "if u posted the @lorde single cover — delete it. accounts are being suspended." Popular fan account @lordemusic_nz also tweeted: "Lorde accounts are getting locked / suspended because they posted the artwork for Solar Power. @umusicNZ @umusicsupport @umusic @mrjustinwarren. Please fix this."

It's currently unclear if the image is being removed from the internet because of its semi-explicit nature, Lorde's bum is on full display, or if it's due to copyright issues. The image leaked online shortly before Lorde posted it on her website so it's likely that accounts were initially being suspended for leaking the image.

As it stands, Lorde is yet to actually post the image on her social media accounts. However, Lorde's longterm collaborator Jack Antonoff shared it via his Instagram account and the image is still live there.

Lorde hasn't publicly commented on the social media suspensions. We shall update you if she does.

