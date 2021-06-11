Lorde accused of ripping off George Michael with Solar Power

By Sam Prance

Fans have noticed similarities between Lorde's Solar Power and George Michael's Freedom.

Lorde is back but people are accusing her of copying George Michael's 'Freedom! '90' with her brand new single 'Solar Power'.

Earlier this week (Jun 7), Lorde announced her return to music after a four-year break. The 24-year-old updated her website with an image of her 'Solar Power' art and the caption: "ARRIVING IN 2021 ... PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE". She then surprised fans by releasing her 'Solar Power' song and Midsommar-esque video, and teasing that her next album will be out soon.

The single was met with instant critical acclaim but some listeners think that 'Solar Power' rips off George Michael.

Listen to 'Solar Power' and 'Freedom!' below.

Shortly after 'Solar Power' came out, fans noticed similarities between its melody and George's hit single 'Freedom!'. People also pointed out the production is similar to 'Faith'. George wrote and produced both songs entirely by himself. In spite of this, George is not credited on 'Solar Power'. Lorde and her collaborator Jack Antonoff are listed as the sole writers.

One person tweeted: "lorde really said 'george michael do be hittin doe' and then just changed the words of his song and released it." Another added: "I hope George Micheal's family is getting a cut of the new Lorde song money. That shit is a straight rip off of 'Freedom'."

I hope George Micheals' family is getting a cut of the new Lorde song money. That shit is a straight rip off of "Freedom". — Dizze Dahmer 🌸 (@DizzeDahmer) June 11, 2021

lorde really said “george michael do be hittin doe” and then just changed the words of his song and released it — oklou stan (@goth_hag420) June 11, 2021

yo lorde is back but i cant help but notice this new song sounds like freedom 90' by george michael 😳 — hello lunch man (?) (@hellolqmn) June 11, 2021

Lorde looks incredible but this Solar Power gig is just the woman version of Freedom! by George Michael. i still like it, but i was hoping for something more original. :( pic.twitter.com/ei3CE91gvl — Dr. Girlfriend 💄 (@JazzCochina) June 10, 2021

lorde’s new song is jack antonoff covering george michael’s freedom and I will not be convinced otherwise — kailey townsend (@townzun) June 11, 2021

George Michael’s estate hearing the Lorde’s new song pic.twitter.com/1dDMtTYeha — Henny Hval (@kaylajea) June 10, 2021

dying over how Lorde’s “Solar Power” is just acoustic “Freedom! ‘90” — Jessica Howard 🌸 (@awildjessichu) June 10, 2021

George Michael’s estate after hearing Lorde’s Solar Power https://t.co/kkeVa4ybPo — Dave (@Davdafreak) June 11, 2021

As it stands, Lorde and Jack Antonoff are yet to respond to the comparisons. We shall update you if they do.

What do you think? Do the two songs sound similar?