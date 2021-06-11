Lorde accused of ripping off George Michael with Solar Power

11 June 2021, 11:23 | Updated: 11 June 2021, 11:46

By Sam Prance

Fans have noticed similarities between Lorde's Solar Power and George Michael's Freedom.

Lorde is back but people are accusing her of copying George Michael's 'Freedom! '90' with her brand new single 'Solar Power'.

Earlier this week (Jun 7), Lorde announced her return to music after a four-year break. The 24-year-old updated her website with an image of her 'Solar Power' art and the caption: "ARRIVING IN 2021 ... PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE". She then surprised fans by releasing her 'Solar Power' song and Midsommar-esque video, and teasing that her next album will be out soon.

The single was met with instant critical acclaim but some listeners think that 'Solar Power' rips off George Michael.

Shortly after 'Solar Power' came out, fans noticed similarities between its melody and George's hit single 'Freedom!'. People also pointed out the production is similar to 'Faith'. George wrote and produced both songs entirely by himself. In spite of this, George is not credited on 'Solar Power'. Lorde and her collaborator Jack Antonoff are listed as the sole writers.

One person tweeted: "lorde really said 'george michael do be hittin doe' and then just changed the words of his song and released it." Another added: "I hope George Micheal's family is getting a cut of the new Lorde song money. That shit is a straight rip off of 'Freedom'."

As it stands, Lorde and Jack Antonoff are yet to respond to the comparisons. We shall update you if they do.

What do you think? Do the two songs sound similar?

