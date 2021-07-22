Lorde accused of ripping off Lana Del Rey with Stoned at the Nail Salon

22 July 2021, 12:09

By Sam Prance

Fans have noticed similarities between Lorde's 'Stoned at the Nail Salon' and Lana Del Rey's 'Wild at Heart'.

Lorde has just released a new song called 'Stoned at the Nail Salon' and Lana Del Rey fans think that it sounds very familiar.

Last month (Jun 10), Lorde returned to music with her first single in four years, 'Solar Power'. The 24-year-old later confirmed that she would be releasing an album of the same name on August 20 with 12 songs and two bonus tracks. Not to mention, she also revealed that she would be going on an international tour in 2022 and many of the dates have already sold out.

READ MORE: Lorde will not release her Solar Power album on CD to be "environmentally kind"

'Solar Power' received immediate praise from fans and critics alike. However, people said that 'Solar Power' copies George Michael and now Lorde's being accused of ripping off Lana Del Rey with her latest single 'Stoned at the Nail Salon'.

Listen to 'Stoned at the Nail Salon' and 'Wild at Heart' below.

Yesterday (Jul 21), Lorde released the second taste of Solar Power, 'Stoned at the Nail Salon'. The single is a beautiful ballad about balancing work and leisure, and always feeling like you're missing out on one when you're doing the other. Fans were quick to praise it, however, some people called out Lorde for "copying" Lana Del Rey's 'Wild at Heart' with the song.

If you listen to both songs carefully, there are similarities between the melodies and the production of the choruses. A video in which a fan compares the two songs side by side has been viewed over 180,000 times. However, Lorde is likely not to blame. Both songs were produced and co-written by singer-songwriter Jack Antonoff.

Twitter user @p3ndulum, who tweeted the initial video wrote: "same key and all… he really didn’t even try i hate him so much". Lorde also stated in a newsletter that she first wrote the song with Jack over two years ago, so it's possible that she wrote it before Lana and Jack wrote 'Wild at Heart'.

Lana Del Rey immediately began trending on Twitter after the song came out.

As it stands, Lorde, Lana and Jack are yet to respond to the comparisons. We shall update you if they do.

What do you think? Do the songs sound similar?

Lorde accused of ripping off Lana Del Rey with Stoned at the Nail Salon
Lorde accused of ripping off Lana Del Rey with Stoned at the Nail Salon. Picture: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Trending on PopBuzz

Addison Rae seemingly dodges question about being a Trump supporter

Addison Rae seemingly dodges question about being a Trump supporter

TikTok

Tommy Dorfman comes out as a trans woman

Tommy Dorfman comes out as a trans woman

LGBTQ

Savannah Smith confirms Gossip Girl's Monet is lesbian

Gossip Girl's Savannah Smith confirms Monet de Haan is lesbian

Gossip Girl

Norway’s women’s beach handball team fined for wearing shorts instead of bikinis

Norway's beach handball team fined for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms

News

Zendaya says Euphoria season 2 is "not going to be a fun watch"

Zendaya says Euphoria season 2 is "not going to be a fun watch"

Euphoria

Sabrina part 4's original ending would have set up CAOS season 5

Sabrina boss reveals original season 4 ending scene that Netflix asked to be removed

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina