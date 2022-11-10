Louis Tomlinson says he struggled with Harry Styles being more successful than him

By Sam Prance

Louis Tomlinson also revealed that he's proud of Harry and thinks of him as a "brother".

Louis Tomlinson says it bothered him that Harry Styles was more successful than him when One Direction first parted ways.

Ever since One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn have all gone on to achieve incredible things as solo artists. All five stars have released their own hit songs and albums. On top of that, Harry has even gone on to become a Grammy award winner and a successful actor starring in multiple films.

However, Louis has now revealed that he used to struggle with comparing his success to Harry's and his other bandmates.

Louis Tomlinson says Harry Styles being more successful than him used to "bother" him. Picture: Noam Galai/Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Speaking to The Telegraph about Harry becoming more successful than him, Liam, Niall and Zayn, Louis said: "I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first. Only ‘cos I didn’t know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band." Harry recently broke streaming records with his Number 1 single 'As It Was'.

However, Louis then went on to praise Harry and everything that he's achieved on his own by adding: "It’s not surprising to me that Harry's the most commercially successful because he really fits the mould of a modern star... He’s not just doing music, he’s got film as well. The tour he’s done is unbelievable."

Louis added: "But I look on Harry like a brother, man. I have a lot of pride for what he’s doing." Our hearts!

This isn't the first time that Louis has opened up about negatively comparing himself to Harry, Liam, Niall and Louis. Talking to The Guardian in 2017, Louis said that felt like he was seen as "forgettable" in comparison to his bandmates.

Louis said: "The others have always been… Like Niall, for example. He’s the most lovely guy in the world. Happy-go-lucky Irish, no sense of arrogance. And he’s fearless... Zayn has a fantastic voice... Liam always had a good stage presence... Harry comes across very cool.… And then there’s me."

In the years since that interview, Louis has released multiple hit singles, a Top 5 album and headlined a solo world tour. Louis' second album Faith in the Future comes out tomorrow (Nov 11). Pretty legendary if you ask me.

