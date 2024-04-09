Louis Tomlinson says there's "nothing" he can do to stop the Harry Styles dating rumours

9 April 2024, 11:47

Louis Tomlinson says he’s on good terms with Zayn again

By Sam Prance

Louis Tomlinson has opened up about the Larry Stylinson conspiracy theories and how he feels about them now.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Louis Tomlinson has said that there's nothing he can say or do to stop people believing he had a romance with Harry Styles.

Ever since One Direction debuted, Larry Stylinson truthers have existed. In the early days of 1D, fans came up with a theory that Harry and Louis had a secret relationship. Louis and Harry have both shut down the rumours multiple times but some fans continue to believe that they dated. Larry Stylinson has even been referenced in popular TV shows like Euphoria.

In 2023, Louis appeared to slam the "childish" conspiracy theories and now he's revealed how he actually feels about them.

READ MORE: Harry Styles says he would 'never say never' to a One Direction reunion

Louis Tomlinson says there's nothing he can do to stop people believing he dated Harry Styles
Louis Tomlinson says there's nothing he can do to stop people believing he dated Harry Styles. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images, Jon Furniss/WireImage

Speaking about Larry Stylinson with Brazilian outlet G1, Louis said: "What I realised a few years ago is that there is nothing I can say. There is nothing I can do to stop people who believe in this conspiracy. They're so connected to what they believe that they will not see the truth for what it really is."

He added: "I'm sure many people look and find all these little conspiracies that happen in life interesting. I'd be lying if I said it didn't irritate me a little, but it's the nature of the job. There are times when it gets very personal. I have my son, Freddie. He's the most important person in my life."

At times the conspiracy theories have gone beyond Harry and Louis and included Louis' family and his child Freddie.

Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson at the One Direction: This Is Us - World Premiere
Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson at the One Direction: This Is Us - World Premiere. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Louis continued: "Occasionally, [these theories] end up addressing things that are a bit unfair. This is what we have now. There's nothing I can do about it. Nothing I can say to stop people from inventing what they want to invent."

He then ended by saying: "So, so be it."

