Louis Tomlinson calls out new One Direction fanfiction movies

By Sam Prance

Louis Tomlinson has previously criticised shows like Euphoria for adapting Larry Stylinson fanfiction on screen.

Louis Tomlinson has spoken out against the new wave of film franchises that have been inspired by One Direction fanfiction.

You don't need to be a One Direction fan to know that One Direction fanfiction has been popular ever since the boyband first got together in 2010. From innocent romances to erotic thrillers, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn have inspired their fair share of online literature and, in recent years, 1D fanfic has been adapted into actual movies.

First, there were the controversial After movies and now Anne Hathaway is set to star in a film adaptation of Robin Lee's The Idea of You, a book about an older woman who falls in love with the lead singer of the world's hottest boyband. Robin says she was inspired to write it after seeing Harry Styles' face and learning about his relationships with older women.

Now, Louis has addressed the obsession with One Direction fanfic films and called out the people who are making them.

Louis Tomlinson calls out new One Direction fanfiction movies. Picture: Noam Galai/Getty Images, Offspring Entertainment

Discussing studios turning 1D fanfic into movies like After and The Idea of You, Louis told the Telegraph, "It’s weird, all that shit." He then added: "But there’s not much you can do about it." Expanding on how he personally feels about the films, Louis continued: "I’d rather they didn’t, like, but it is what it is. I won’t be watching it."

As it stands, Harry, Zayn and Niall are yet to speak directly on how they feel about the One Direction fanfic films. However, Liam has actually praised the After movies. Taking to Instagram in 2020, he said: "Congratulations to the girl who wrote those. It's so cool that being in that band has created so many great things."

One Direction Launch Their First Single - 'What Makes You Beautiful'. Picture: Getty

Louis has also previously criticised HBO's Euphoria including an animated adaptation of Larry Stylinson fanfiction (in the first season there is a scene in which an animated version of Harry performs oral sex on an animated version of Louis). He told The Guardian: "I’m not gonna lie, I was pissed off. It annoyed me that a big company would get behind it."

Elsewhere, in the Telegraph profile, Louis revealed that he struggled with Harry being so much more successful than him as a solo artist at first. He said: "I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first. Only ’cos I didn’t know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band."

Louis then praised Harry saying: "It’s not surprising to me that Harry's the most commercially successful because he really fits the mould of a modern star. He’s not just doing music, he’s got film as well. The tour he’s done is unbelievable."

He ended by saying: "But I look on Harry like a brother, man. I have a lot of pride for what he’s doing."

