By Jazmin Duribe

Machine Gun Kelly is currently on the US leg of his Mainstream Sellout Tour.

A clip of Machine Gun Kelly being touched inappropriately by a fan while on tour has gone viral.

The 'Bloody Valentine' singer is currently on his Mainstream Sellout Tour, which kicked off on June 8 in Austin, Texas. On Thursday (July 21), Machine Gun Kelly stopped off in Portland, Oregon, and during his performance he decided to go into the seated area of the stadium.

However, one fan overstepped the mark and seriously violated his personal space. In footage obtained by TMZ, you can see the fan in question wrap his hand around Machine Gun Kelly while he's standing right next to his legs.

Machine Gun Kelly groped by fan while performing on tour. Picture: Arturo Holmes/WireImage, Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

At first it looks like the fan is trying to get a selfie with Machine Gun Kelly while he's performing and Machine Gun Kelly looks like he's trying to break free. But then the fan grabs onto Machine Gun Kelly even tighter, wrapping their arms around his waist and attempting to touch his crotch.

Machine Gun Kelly bats their hand away and tries to run out of the audience while someone who appears to be security forcefully pushes the fan away from Machine Gun Kelly.

It goes without saying that it's never okay to touch people without their consent and a number of fan pages have spoken out defending Machine Gun Kelly.

One page wrote: "It seems some fans forgot that Kells is a person and not just an idol. I've seen too many videos recently of Kells being grabbed touched, hugged without his consent during shows. It shocked me that fans abuse the privilege of him performing in the crowd.

"I'm horrified that this behaviour comes from young women who should know exactly how fucked up it is to be touched without consent."

This.

He doesn't owe us anything. He doesn't have to go out in the crowd but he does anyway because he loves his fans. He doesn't owe you a fake happy birthday or a hug because you hold up a giant fucking sign in his face. pic.twitter.com/FeqmwOP1Rz — cøyote misses colson🌈🦊⚧️ (@ttmd_era_mgk) July 23, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly hasn't addressed the incident but we will update you if he does.

