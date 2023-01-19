Every song Miley Cyrus has written about Liam Hemsworth

By Sam Prance

Which Miley Cyrus songs are about Liam Hemsworth? From 'Wrecking Ball' to 'Flowers', here's the full collection.

Many of Miley Cyrus' songs are inspired by her relationship with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, but which ones are they?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth first met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and soon began their on-off relationship. In 2012, Miley and Liam got engaged but they split in 2013 and it wasn't until 2016 that they got back together and engaged again. In 2018, the couple had a private wedding. However, they split in 2019 and Liam filed for divorce 11 days later.

Miley's new single 'Flowers' directly addresses their breakup. However, it's not the only Miley song about Liam. With that in mind, we've put together an extensive list of all the Miley Cyrus songs which appear to address her relationship with Liam.

Is 'Permanent December' about Liam Hemsworth?

Speaking to MTV following the release of Can't Be Tamed, Miley revealed that a lot of the album is about Liam. She said: "I tell him every one is about him. All of them are about him in a way, but it's also about past relationships that you gotta get over and move on and just about freeing yourself from anything that you feel holds you back."

As for Liam's favourite song on the album, Miley explained: "He likes 'Permanent December' a lot, but only because it says 'Australia'." In the first verse, Miley sings: "I've been to London, been to Paris, Australia and Rome / There's sexy boys in every city, but they're not what I want / If it just ain’t you, then I don't wanna know."

Given that the song is about realising an ex is your one true love and no one else can compare, it seems likely that Miley wrote it about Liam. Other songs on Can't Be Tamed that could be about Liam are 'Two More Lonely People', 'Stay', 'Forgiveness and Love' and 'Scars'.

Is 'Wrecking Ball' about Liam Hemsworth?

While Miley didn't write 'Wrecking Ball' herself, it's widely believed that the lyrics address her public 2013 breakup with Liam. In the bridge, Miley sings: "I never meant to start a war I just wanted you to let me in / I guess I should've let you win." Miley then adds: "Don't you ever say I just walked away / I will always want you".

The lyrics could, in theory, refer to anyone. However, given the timing and the fact that her relationship with Liam was "a love no one could deny", it's likely that Miley's delivery of the song was inspired by their breakup.

Is 'Drive' about Liam Hemsworth?

'Drive' is a striking breakup ballad in which Miley calls out an ex for leading her on. She sings "But I guess I got no valentine / Send me roses, I'll just let 'em die / I was crazy thinkin' you were mine / It was all just a lie." Miley has never specified that she wrote 'Drive' about Liam but, like 'Wrecking Ball' it fits in with their breakup timeline.

Discussing the song with Fashion magazine, Miley said: "I wrote it while I was working on Valentine’s Day. Emotionally it was such a hard time. It is about needing to leave someone but not wanting to completely cut yourself off from the relationship. It’s a time when you want to leave but you can’t. It’s also about moving on."

Other Bangerz songs that could be about Liam include 'My Darlin'', 'FU', 'Maybe You're Right', 'Someone Else', 'On My Own' and 'Rooting for My Baby'.

Is 'Malibu' about Liam Hemsworth?

Written shortly after Miley and Liam got back together, 'Malibu' is a beautiful love song dedicated to Liam. In the outro, Miley sings: "We are just like the waves that flow back and forth / Sometimes I feel like I'm drowning / And you're there to save me / And I wanna thank you with all of my heart / It's a brand new start / A dream come true in Malibu."

Discussing why she decided to write the song with Billboard, Miley said: "[People are] going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, “This is how I feel”."

Touching on their split, she added: "I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, 'I don’t recognize you anymore.' We had to refall for each other."

Is 'She's Not Him' about Liam Hemsworth?

In 'She's Not Him', Miley sings about an amazing girl she's dating but can't fall in love with because she still loves her ex. In the first verse, Miley sings: "There's no other girl that looks like ya, darling / Those eyes, that tongue, those teeth, that face, that body / Even though we’ve gone to outer space / Still no way you can take his place".

Miley drives her point home in the chorus by adding: "You're not him / She’s not him / No matter what you say / No matter what you do / I just can't fall in love with you." In the bridge, Miley continues: "And you don't deserve / All the bullshit I've put you through / And you deserve / A heart much bigger than one that's torn in two."

Many fans believe the song is about Miley still being in love with Liam when she reportedly had a relationship with Stella Maxwell back in 2015. Other Younger Now tracks that could be about Liam include: 'Week Without You', 'Miss You So Much', 'I Would Die for You', 'Thinkin'', 'Bad Mood' and 'Love Someone'.

Is 'The Most' about Liam Hemsworth?

Miley has never specified who 'The Most' is about but many fans think that the romantic lyrics were written about Liam given that they were married at the time. In the song, Miley gets candid about her flaws and how her lover is always there for her even when she lets them down.

In the opening verse, Miley sings: "How many times have I left you in the deep? / I don't know why you still believe in me." Miley then adds on the chorus: "Oh, and even in my darkest days, even in my lowest place / You love me the most."

She continues: "And even when I can't stay, even when I run away / You love me the most / So why do I hurt you so? Is it 'cause I know? / Why do I hurt you so? Is it 'cause you love me the most? / All that you are is all I ever need."

Is 'Slide Away' about Liam Hemsworth?

Miley released 'Slide Away' just days after she and Liam separated in 2019 and the lyrics contain multiple references to their relationship. In the first verse, Miley sings: "Think I'm gonna miss these harbour lights" and "Once upon a time, it was made for us / Woke up one day, it had turned to dust / Baby, we were found, but now we're lost / So it's time to let it go".

In doing so, Miley appears to reference her and Liam's Malibu home burning in the Woolsey Fire of 2018 and the breakdown of their relationship. She continues: "I want my house in the hills / Don't want the whiskey and pills / I don't give up easily

But I don't think I'm down / So won't you slide away? / Back to the ocean, I'll go back to the city lights".

Most tellingly, Miley alludes to when she and Liam first met by adding: "Move on, we're not 17 / I'm not who I used to be / You say that everything changed / You're right, we're grown now".

Is 'Midnight Sky' about Liam Hemsworth?

Miley references her split from Liam again on her 2020 single 'Midnight Sky'. In the breakup banger, Miley addresses her on-off relationship with by singing: "Lotta years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes / Forever and ever, no more" She then howls on the chorus: "I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no / I don't need to be loved by you".

Miley also references her relationship with Cody Simpson at the time by adding: "See his hands 'round my waist, thought you'd never be replaced, baby / Ooh, you know it's true".

Is 'Angels Like You' about Liam Hemsworth?

Miley gets more introspective and emotional about her breakup with Liam in 'Angels Like You'. In the chorus, Miley blames herself. She sings: "I know that you're wrong for me / Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave / I brought you down to your knees / 'Cause they say that misery loves company."

Miley then explains that she ultimately couldn't be the type of person Liam wanted to date. She sings: "It's not your fault I ruin everything / And it's not your fault I can't be what you need / Baby, angels like you can't fly down here with me."

Other Plastic Hearts songs that could be about Liam include 'WTF Do I Know', 'Prisoner', 'High' and 'Never Be Me'.

Is 'Flowers' about Liam Hemsworth?

As you no doubt already know, Miley's smash hit single 'Flowers' is almost definitely about Liam. Miley sings: "I can love me better, baby" and, like 'Slide Away', Miley references her and Liam's Malibu home burning down by singing: "We were good, we were gold / Kind of dream that can't be sold / We were right 'til we weren't / Built a home and watched it burn".

The song's chorus also mirrors the chorus of Bruno Mars' 'When I Was Your Man' which Liam reportedly dedicated to Miley in 2013. She sings: "I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in sand / Talk to myself for hours, yeah / Say things you don't understand / I can take myself dancing, yeah / I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can."

Meanwhile, on 'When I Was Your Man', Bruno sings: "That I should've bought you flowers / And held your hand / Shoulda gave you all my hours / When I had the chance / Take you to every party / 'Cause all you wanted to do was dance."

Not to mention, there are numerous Liam easter eggs in the video.

Is 'When I Look at You' about Liam Hemsworth?

No. Despite the fact that Liam stars in the 'When I Look at You' music video, the song is not about Liam at all. In fact, 'When I Look at You' was written for Miley by Hilary Lindsay and John Shanks so Miley wasn't involved in the lyrics. However, the song was used to promote Miley and Liam's film The Last Song so it's possible that she sang it with Liam in mind.

In the second verse, Miley sings: "When I look at you, I see forgiveness / I see the truth / You love me for who I am / Like the stars hold the moon."

With Miley's new album Endless Summer Vacation due out March 13th, it's possible that more Miley/Liam songs await us.

What's your favourite Miley song?

