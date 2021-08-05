Miley Cyrus criticised for offering to "educate and forgive" DaBaby after homophobic remarks

By Sam Prance

DaBaby recently faced widespread backlash for homophobic comments and dangerous remarks about HIV and AIDS.

Miley Cyrus is coming under fire after calling on her fans to not "cancel" DaBaby and offering to educate the rapper instead.

Last month (Jul 25), DaBaby received backlash for making problematic remarks about HIV and AIDS, as well as homophobic comments at Rolling Loud in Miami. During the concert, DaBaby said: "If you didn't show up today with HIV AIDS, put a cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain't sucking dick in the parking lot, put a cellphone lighter up."

The 29-year-old later doubled down on his comments and refused to apologise. It was only after DaBaby was dropped from multiple festival line-ups and several high-profile brands cut ties with him that he released an apology to the LGBTQ+ community in which he criticised people for trying to "demolish him" instead of educate him.

Now, Miley Cyrus has reached out to DaBaby to educate and forgive him but her post has completely divided fans.

Miley Cyrus criticised for offering to "educate and forgive" DaBaby after homophobic remarks. Picture: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA, Billion Dollar Baby Productions

Via Instagram, Miley said: "As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open-mindedness. The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication & connection."

She then went on: "It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds. There’s no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress. Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn!"

Miley also captioned the post by writing: "@DaBaby check your DMs - would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help to be a part of a more just and understanding future."

Miley's new comments quickly sparked division among her fans. Some people praised her for reaching out to DaBaby, while others were concerned about whether or not DaBaby was actually sincere in his apology. One person tweeted: "I'm really getting tired of some of y’all being so lenient with people being homophobic/transphobic it’s so annoying man."

Another person added: "It’s one thing that he said what he said at Rolling Loud but he then proceeded to double down on his comments and STILL released that song/music video and further dehumanized those living with HIV/AIDS. He doesn’t want education. He wants your money."

Other people came to Miley's defence though. One person tweeted: "When will y'all finally understand educating someone is more important than cancelling them? stop dragging miley challenge."

i’m really getting tired of some of y’all being so lenient with people being homophobic/transphobic it’s so annoying man https://t.co/sjXZ4fQA3V — ً (@leessllie) August 4, 2021

It’s one thing that he said what he said at Rolling Loud but he then proceeded to double down on his comments and STILL released that song/music video and further dehumanized those living with HIV/AIDS. He doesn’t want education. He wants your money. https://t.co/2GzcrVsxSn — Thot $hit 😜 (@HotBoyMatt92) August 5, 2021

Miley queen but she doesn’t need to waste her time. Dababy only “apologized” because his team wanted him to. NOT because he has a change of heart or feels bad. He’s not going to change. https://t.co/AvbLylb7m6 — M#BLM (@smgculture) August 5, 2021

Like instead of owning up to his actions, the first thing he did was double down and profit off of it. Which shows he could careless about it, so why waste my energy & peace try to educate an ignorant dude who wants to stay ignorant… — 𝐤𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐞, 𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐚𝐡, 𝐭𝐤𝐛 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐭. (@__ADAMN__) August 5, 2021

girl.... the way she should've sat there and ate her food. https://t.co/dAM4aSYGTk — ryan a. mitchell (@TheSlayGawd) August 4, 2021

when will y'all finally understand educating someone is more important than cancelling them? stop dragging miley challenge https://t.co/gph5a4XRMv — BILL (@THANKUPUSSY) August 4, 2021

many homophobic parents learn to respect and accept their children, miley cyrus is right to try to educate this kind of ignorance that way, hate doesn't help https://t.co/yfAOW0EU7H — Nykolas (@gustavonykolas_) August 4, 2021

she also mentioned @GreaterThanAIDS (A leading public information response focused on HIV) and her non-profit organization, @happyhippiefdn (focused on youth homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and other vulnerable populations) but yeah, it’s easier to just tweet “she is canceled” https://t.co/kQcXsTGfDI — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) August 4, 2021

As it stands, DaBaby hasn't publicly addressed Miley's comments. We shall update you if he does.