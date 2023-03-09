What time does Miley Cyrus release Endless Summer Vacation? Here’s when it comes out in your country

By Sam Prance

Miley Cyrus' eighth album is here. Here's when and what time you can stream and download Endless Summer Vacation.

Miley Cyrus season is officially in full swing and her eighth album Endless Summer Vacation comes out in a matter of hours.

Miley Cyrus started the year saying "New year, new Miley" and she didn't lie. Over the course of the past few months, Miley has dominated the radio and broken multiple chart records with her new single 'Flowers'. And now she's about to release her new album which features 11 brand new songs including collaborations with Sia and Brandi Carlile.

With that in mind, it's no wonder that fans are desperate to hear Endless Summer Vacation sounds like. The new record debuts this Friday (Mar 10) but what time does it come out in your country? Here are all the international release times.

When does Endless Summer Vacation come out?

Miley Cyrus Endless Summer Vacation release time: When does it come out in your country? Picture: Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images, Columbia Records

Here's the list of Miley Cyrus Endless Summer Vacation release times:

Miley Cyrus' Endless Summer Vaction is scheduled to drop at midnight local time on March 10th. This means that, wherever you are, you will be able to stream and download the new album at 12:00 AM in your country. In other words, New Zealand already has the album and the project will gradually become available to everyone in the rest of the world hour by hour.

For fans based in America, there will be a simultaneous release no matter which time zone you live in. The album will drop at 12:00 AM (ET) if you're on the east coast. However, for fans who live on the west coast, it's dropping at 9:00 PM (PT) on March 9th.

ESV THE ALBUM FRIDAY MIDNIGHT, BYS FRIDAY 1PM ET @DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/e2ucPAbFNe — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 6, 2023

What is Miley Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation track list?

Miley Cyrus has worked with an incredible roster of producers and songwriters on Endless Summer Vacation. As well as Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson on 'Flowers', Miley has teamed up with Greg Kurstin ('Jaded'), Justin Tranter ('River') and Mike Will Made It ('Violet Chemistry'). Not to mention, the album includes features from both Brandi Carlile and Sia.

The full tracklist is as follows:

Flowers Jaded Rose Colored Lenses Thousand Miles (feat. Brandi Carlile)' You Handstand River Violet Chemistry Muddy Feet (feat. Sia) Wildcard Island Wonder Woman Flowers (Demo)

Which song are you most excited to hear?

