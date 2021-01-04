Miley Cyrus uses sex toys to decorate her home

By Jazmin Duribe

"Sex and interior design go actually hand in hand."

Miley Cyrus isn't just a talented singer and actress, she's also a dab hand at interior design too. And her signature pieces for the home? Sex toys. Yes, Miley has admitted that she has actually decorated her mansion with her favourite toys.

Having a peek inside celebrity homes is practically an addiction for us mere mortals. Whether it's Kim Kardashian's $60 million mansion or James Charles' humble $7 million adobe, we're obsessed with the homes of the rich and famous.

When you think of Miley's home, you probably think she'd have expensive marble sculptures and waterfalls. Well, you'd be wrong. Speaking on Barstool Sports on Sirius XM, the 'Midnight Sky' singer admitted to spicing up her interior design decor with sex toys. Because marble ornaments are so 2020.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus is selling a real golden g-string as part of her Plastic Hearts merch

Miley Cyrus uses sex toys to decorate her home. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for dick clark productions, @mileycyrus via Instagram

"I like sex toys," she declared. "I buy them for myself, but I end up using them for interior design. Sex and interior design go actually hand in hand."

She added: "When I come home, I get to choose what fucking colour the couch is and I couldn’t choose, so I picked all fucking three colours. And so that just really feels really good." (If you'd like to see Miley's explicit home decor you can see a snippet in this Instagram Live…)

Sex toys are probably the perfect backdrop for Miley's infamous FaceTime calls. The Hannah Montana star recently admitted that the pandemic has meant she's been getting it in virtually to avoid contracting coronavirus.

"I do a lot of FaceTime sex – it’s the safest sex. I’m not getting COVID," she told Howard Stern in December. "I am definitely not going to be doing anything that’s irresponsible for myself or for other people… it’s just ridiculous for anybody that won’t take the right precautions to keep each other safe. It’s fucked up."