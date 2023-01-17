Miley Cyrus debunked viral cheating rumours about Liam Hemsworth years ago

By Sam Prance

No, Liam Hemsworth did not cheat on Miley Cyrus.

Rumours that Liam Hemsworth cheated on Miley Cyrus are currently going viral online but there is actually no truth to them.

Last week (Jan 13), Miley Cyrus returned to music with her brand new single 'Flowers'. The song received acclaim from fans and critics alike and instantly soared to the top of streaming and download charts around the world. It also sparked a lot of conversation because it contains many shady easter eggs referencing Miley's relationship with her ex Liam Hemsworth.

In the wake of the song's release, a rumour has spread that Liam cheated on Miley with more than 14 women during their marriage. However, Miley actually debunked these kind of rumours in a series of tweets shortly after they first divorced in 2019.

Did Liam Hemsworth cheat on Miley Cyrus with 14 women?

Did Liam Hemsworth cheat on Miley Cyrus? Here's what she's said. Picture: Steve Granitz/WireImage, Michael Kovac/Getty Images for WCRF

Yes. 'Flowers' has inspired multiple TikTok videos and tweets in which people try to decipher all of the Liam references in the song and video. Last week (Jan 14), Pop Tingz tweeted: "The house where the music video for Miley Cyrus’ "Flowers" was recorded was previously used by Liam Hemsworth to cheat on Miley with more than 14 women while they were married."

The tweet quickly went viral with many people shocked to learn that Liam had allegedly been unfaithful so many times and with so many women. That being said, as scandalous as this sounds, it is misinformation and it's probably worth being cautious next time you see a TikTok theory or tweet going viral without checking the facts first.

When Miley and Liam separated in 2019, rumours surfaced that both she and Liam had cheated on each other. Miley then took to Twitter to set the record straight. The star tweeted: "But the truth is once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here."

Miley went on to tweet: "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

In other words, Liam did not cheat on 14 women while married to Miley and the music video. A reminder that not everything you see on the internet is true.

