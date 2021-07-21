Miley Cyrus is selling "Miley made me gay” merch with explicit drawings on them

By Sam Prance

Some of the tees also include the phrase "I love dick" on them as well as illustrations of penises and vaginas.

Miley Cyrus is expanding her merch empire with a brand new "Miley made me gay" collection and it's as iconic as it sounds.

Miley Cyrus is no stranger to releasing brilliant merch. In recent years, the 28-year-old has sold everything from personalised Miley condoms to an actual golden g-string in honour of her song 'Golden G String'. Not to mention, she is currently selling tees with "eat shit" written on them as well as tops which read: "Eat me, lick me, tease me, love me, please me".

Now, Miley is upping her merch ante with a brand new line and she's calling it the “Miley made me gay” merch range.

Miley Cyrus is selling "Miley made me gay” merch with explicit drawings on them. Picture: Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020/Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images, @mileycyrus via Instagram

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Miley posted a set of photos of the new merch. She wrote: "IDK what @billyraycyrus is gonna be more pissed about! Me making a shirt that says “I ❤️ Dick” or crawling all over his truck in my @gucci heels! Speaking of Daddy’s ask yours for 35 bucks and get the new “Miley made me gay” merch on Shop.MileyCyrus.com!"

There are two different “Miley made me gay” merch items. One is a sleeveless pink tee with the phrase: "Miley Cyrus made me realize I am gay" written on them as well as the phrase "I ❤️ Dick" and some drawings of penises. Meanwhile, the long sleeve white tee features the "Miley Cyrus made me realize I am gay" phrase alongside drawings of boobs and vaginas.

The pink tee costs $35 and the white tee costs $45 and they're available for purchase now.

New Miley Cyrus Made Me Realize I'm gay march is available now: https://t.co/zUyPiwF3MK pic.twitter.com/odi6bUzV2f — Team MC (@weadoremiley) July 20, 2021

We have no choice but to stan.

What do you think? Will you be buying Miley's new merch?