Miley Cyrus fans think she accuses Liam Hemsworth of cheating in her Muddy Feet lyrics
10 March 2023, 12:41
The meaning behind Miley Cyrus' 'Muddy Feet' lyrics explained.
Miley Cyrus fans think she calls out Liam Hemsworth for cheating on her new album, and her 'Muddy Feet' lyrics are savage.
Fans of Miley Cyrus will already know that the beloved singer has often referenced her relationship with her now ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in her music. From 'Wrecking Ball' and 'Malibu' to 'Slide Away' and 'Midnight Sky', Miley has covered the whole trajectory of their love story in her discography and she recently hit Number 1 with her breakup anthem 'Flowers'.
Now, Miley appears to be dragging an ex (possibly Liam, although it's unconfirmed) on her new Sia collaboration 'Muddy Feet' and fans are living for the brutal lyrics.
Are Miley Cyrus' Muddy Feet lyrics about Liam Hemsworth cheating?
In 'Muddy Feet' Miley takes aim at an unfaithful ex. Miley opens the song by singing: "I don't know / Who the hell you think you're messin' with / Get the fuck out of my house with that shit." Miley then appears to accuse them of being unfaithful: "And you smell like perfume that I didn't purchase / Now I know why you've been closing the curtains."
In the chorus, Miley goes in even further on her ex by singing: "You're comin' 'round / With your muddy feet / I'ma about to do some 'bout it". She adds: "You've watered the weeds and you killed all the roses / Worthy arrives when the other door closes."
While the song could theoretically be about anyone Miley has dated, fans are convinced that the lyrics are about Liam. One person tweeted: "Liam hemsworth cheating on miley cyrus is so nasty so she had to come in the studio mad as hell and it paid off".
Someone else wrote: "Liam thought flowers would be the end of him but wait till he hears muddy feet". Another tweeted: "Miley was PISSED on Muddy Feet, Liam really made her mad."
Miley Cyrus seemingly confirms Liam Hemsworth cheating rumors in new song “Muddy Feet”.— Miley Cyrus Edition (@MileyEdition) March 10, 2023
“You smell like that perfume that I didn’t purchase. Now I know why you’ve been closing the curtains.” pic.twitter.com/ffdKi65zP8
miley cyrus confirmed liam hemsworth cheated on her multiple times in her new song muddy feet pic.twitter.com/bU5APD03qD— dan | river out now (@unholysmiler) March 10, 2023
liam hemsworth cheating on miley cyrus is so nasty so she had to come in the studio mad as hell and it paid off https://t.co/cJPIt84U6H— agapé is an overwhelmed student (@agapethamar) March 10, 2023
liam thought flowers would be the end of him but wait till he hears muddy feet pic.twitter.com/n6KpHG9tAM— Khalid (@khalidauad) March 10, 2023
Miley was PISSED on Muddy Feet, Liam really made her mad— 𝔅𝔢𝔡𝔦𝔯 (@unholycyrusss) March 9, 2023
she's calling liam jobless and nasty on muddy feet im cryin— sofi the broccoli ★★★ 🇦🇷 (@wuttangclan) March 10, 2023
Did Liam Hemsworth cheat on Miley Cyrus?
When Miley and Liam separated in 2019, rumours surfaced that both she and Liam had cheated on each other. Miley then took to Twitter to set the record straight. The star tweeted: "But the truth is once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here."
Miley went on to tweet: "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."
Whether or not Miley was actively denying that Liam cheated or just that cheating didn't factor into their split is unclear.
I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019
What do you think? Is 'Muddy Feet' about Liam?
Miley Cyrus - 'Muddy Feet (feat. Sia)' lyrics
VERSE 1:
I don't know
Who the hell you think you're messin' with
Get the fuck out of my house with that shit
Get the fuck out of my life with that shit
And I don't know
Who the hell you think you're messin' with
Get the fuck out of my house with that shit
Get the fuck out of my life with that shit
PRE-CHORUS:
And you smell like perfume that I didn't purchase
Now I know why you've been closing the curtains (Uh-uh)
Get the fuck out of my house
CHORUS:
You're comin' 'round
With your muddy feet
I'ma about to do some 'bout it
Yeah, I'ma have to do some 'bout it
You keep comin' 'round
With your muddy feet
And I'ma have to do some 'bout it
Yeah, I'ma about to do some 'bout it
VERSE 2:
Back and forth
Always questioning my questioning
Get thе fuck out of my head with that shit
Get the fuck out of my bеd with that shit
PRE-CHORUS:
You've watered the weeds and you killed all the roses
Worthy arrives when the other door closes (Uh-uh)
So get the fuck out of my house with that shit
CHORUS:
You're comin' 'round (Comin' 'round, baby)
With your muddy feet
I'ma about to do some 'bout it (What I do)
Yeah, I'ma have to do some 'bout it (What I do)
And I don't know
Who you're messin' with
And I'ma have to do some 'bout it (What I do)
Yeah, I'ma about to do some 'bout it (What I do)
OUTRO
Woah, oh, oh, oh, mm
Woah, oh, oh, oh, mm
Woah, oh, oh, oh, mm (You're comin' 'round)
Woah, oh, oh, oh, mm (You're comin' 'round, baby)
(What I do, what I do)
Get the fuck out of my house with that shit
