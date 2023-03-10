Miley Cyrus fans think she accuses Liam Hemsworth of cheating in her Muddy Feet lyrics

By Sam Prance

The meaning behind Miley Cyrus' 'Muddy Feet' lyrics explained.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Miley Cyrus fans think she calls out Liam Hemsworth for cheating on her new album, and her 'Muddy Feet' lyrics are savage.

Fans of Miley Cyrus will already know that the beloved singer has often referenced her relationship with her now ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in her music. From 'Wrecking Ball' and 'Malibu' to 'Slide Away' and 'Midnight Sky', Miley has covered the whole trajectory of their love story in her discography and she recently hit Number 1 with her breakup anthem 'Flowers'.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus explains the explicit meaning behind her River lyrics

Now, Miley appears to be dragging an ex (possibly Liam, although it's unconfirmed) on her new Sia collaboration 'Muddy Feet' and fans are living for the brutal lyrics.

Are Miley Cyrus' Muddy Feet lyrics about Liam Hemsworth cheating?

Miley Cyrus Muddy Feet lyrics: Are they about Liam Hemsworth cheating? Picture: Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images, John Sciulli/Getty Images for G'Day USA

In 'Muddy Feet' Miley takes aim at an unfaithful ex. Miley opens the song by singing: "I don't know / Who the hell you think you're messin' with / Get the fuck out of my house with that shit." Miley then appears to accuse them of being unfaithful: "And you smell like perfume that I didn't purchase / Now I know why you've been closing the curtains."

In the chorus, Miley goes in even further on her ex by singing: "You're comin' 'round / With your muddy feet / I'ma about to do some 'bout it". She adds: "You've watered the weeds and you killed all the roses / Worthy arrives when the other door closes."

While the song could theoretically be about anyone Miley has dated, fans are convinced that the lyrics are about Liam. One person tweeted: "Liam hemsworth cheating on miley cyrus is so nasty so she had to come in the studio mad as hell and it paid off".

Someone else wrote: "Liam thought flowers would be the end of him but wait till he hears muddy feet". Another tweeted: "Miley was PISSED on Muddy Feet, Liam really made her mad."

Miley Cyrus seemingly confirms Liam Hemsworth cheating rumors in new song “Muddy Feet”.



“You smell like that perfume that I didn’t purchase. Now I know why you’ve been closing the curtains.” pic.twitter.com/ffdKi65zP8 — Miley Cyrus Edition (@MileyEdition) March 10, 2023

miley cyrus confirmed liam hemsworth cheated on her multiple times in her new song muddy feet pic.twitter.com/bU5APD03qD — dan | river out now (@unholysmiler) March 10, 2023

liam hemsworth cheating on miley cyrus is so nasty so she had to come in the studio mad as hell and it paid off https://t.co/cJPIt84U6H — agapé is an overwhelmed student (@agapethamar) March 10, 2023

liam thought flowers would be the end of him but wait till he hears muddy feet pic.twitter.com/n6KpHG9tAM — Khalid (@khalidauad) March 10, 2023

Miley was PISSED on Muddy Feet, Liam really made her mad — 𝔅𝔢𝔡𝔦𝔯 (@unholycyrusss) March 9, 2023

she's calling liam jobless and nasty on muddy feet im cryin — sofi the broccoli ★★★ 🇦🇷 (@wuttangclan) March 10, 2023

Did Liam Hemsworth cheat on Miley Cyrus?

When Miley and Liam separated in 2019, rumours surfaced that both she and Liam had cheated on each other. Miley then took to Twitter to set the record straight. The star tweeted: "But the truth is once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here."

Miley went on to tweet: "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

Whether or not Miley was actively denying that Liam cheated or just that cheating didn't factor into their split is unclear.

I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

What do you think? Is 'Muddy Feet' about Liam?

Miley Cyrus - 'Muddy Feet (feat. Sia)' lyrics

VERSE 1:

I don't know

Who the hell you think you're messin' with

Get the fuck out of my house with that shit

Get the fuck out of my life with that shit

And I don't know

Who the hell you think you're messin' with

Get the fuck out of my house with that shit

Get the fuck out of my life with that shit

PRE-CHORUS:

And you smell like perfume that I didn't purchase

Now I know why you've been closing the curtains (Uh-uh)

Get the fuck out of my house

CHORUS:

You're comin' 'round

With your muddy feet

I'ma about to do some 'bout it

Yeah, I'ma have to do some 'bout it

You keep comin' 'round

With your muddy feet

And I'ma have to do some 'bout it

Yeah, I'ma about to do some 'bout it

VERSE 2:

Back and forth

Always questioning my questioning

Get thе fuck out of my head with that shit

Get the fuck out of my bеd with that shit

PRE-CHORUS:

You've watered the weeds and you killed all the roses

Worthy arrives when the other door closes (Uh-uh)

So get the fuck out of my house with that shit

CHORUS:

You're comin' 'round (Comin' 'round, baby)

With your muddy feet

I'ma about to do some 'bout it (What I do)

Yeah, I'ma have to do some 'bout it (What I do)

And I don't know

Who you're messin' with

And I'ma have to do some 'bout it (What I do)

Yeah, I'ma about to do some 'bout it (What I do)

OUTRO

Woah, oh, oh, oh, mm

Woah, oh, oh, oh, mm

Woah, oh, oh, oh, mm (You're comin' 'round)

Woah, oh, oh, oh, mm (You're comin' 'round, baby)

(What I do, what I do)

Get the fuck out of my house with that shit

Read more Miley Cyrus news: