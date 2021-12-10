Miley Cyrus says it "should be me" with Pete Davidson and not Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has some stiff competition. It would seem that she's not the only one with eyes for Pete Davidson, now Miley Cyrus wants a piece of the BDE pie too.

In case you didn't know, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are thought to be dating. Although there's no confirmation from either of them, the new couple have been growing suspiciously close since Kim's debut performance on Saturday Night Live. Since then, Kim and Pete have been spotted having romantic dinner dates, holding hands and Pete was even caught sporting a giant love bite (or hickey) on his neck…

Well, Miley has seen Pete pulling out all the stops for Kim and she wants in. The 'Midnight Sky' singer joked it "should have been me" during a joint appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (Dec 9).

Miley Cyrus says it "should be me" with Pete Davidson and not Kim Kardashian. Picture: Alamy, Mike Coppola/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, E!

Miley serenaded Pete with a remix of Yvonne Fair's 'It Should Have Been Me'. "Pete Davidson, this song is for you. When I saw those photos, this is what I played," Miley said, before breaking into song and cleverly changing the lyrics to: "I said, it should have been me / Ohhhhh, it should've been me / Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me?"

She continued: "It should have been me in that Lamborghini leaving that nice-ass restaurant / I'm going to watch a movie in freaking Staten Island." Pete looked incredibly awkward throughout the whole performance but he took it on the chin, nervously giggling as Miley almost straddled him.

Kim need not worry, though. Pete and Miley are just good friends. They even have matching tattoos. Well, did have matching tattoos… Pete and Miley revealed they decided to get matching inkings after working on a sketch about babies for Saturday Night Live in 2017. However, in the ultimate betrayal, Pete has since has his friendship tattoo removed.

"I burned mine off and you still have yours!" Pete said to Miley, who said she "stopped smoking weed the next day" after having the tattoo. Miley didn't actually know he'd even had his tattoo removed until noticing it was missing in a Smart Water commercial. Miley added: "I was like, 'wait a minute, that’s where [our] We Babies was…I still have mine on my ankle."

Let's all just hope Miley and Pete can patch things up by December 31. The two are set to host Miley’s New Years Eve Party, a two-hour TV special with special guests and musical performances.

