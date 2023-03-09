Miley Cyrus explains the explicit meaning behind her River lyrics

"They don't want me to talk about how the fact the song is about [bleep]. It's [bleeping] nasty."

Miley Cyrus' new album Endless Summer Vacation is here and fans are living for the "nasty" meaning behind her 'River' lyrics.

Ever since Miley Cyrus released 'Flowers' as the lead single from her new album Endless Summer Vacation, fans have been eager to find out what the rest of the project is about. On 'Flowers', Miley celebrates moving on from an ex and the music video is filled with easter eggs and references to her former husband Liam Hemsworth. It's a classic kiss-off anthem.

Now, Endless Summer Vacation is out and all 13 tracks cover a wide variety of topics. However, it's Miley's explicit new single 'River' that's really captured people's attention. What is 'River' about though? Here's what Miley has said.

What are Miley Cyrus' River lyrics about?

Miley Cyrus River lyrics: The explicit meaning explained
Miley Cyrus River lyrics: The explicit meaning explained. Picture: Columbia Records, Disney Channel

Discussing the meaning behind 'River' in an Instagram video, Miley said: "It was a time in my life where I was going through just a lot emotionally and personally. I guess all my songs kind of evolve. They can start as something that was a trouble... like it just feels like it's an April shower. It never stops raining. And then it started raining down like love."

Getting a little more specific, Miley added: "Sometimes we just need a dancefloor banger, aka they don't want me to talk about how the fact the song is about [bleep]. It's [bleeping] nasty. It's nasty." While Miley hasn't specified what those expletives are, fans have guessed that she said: "The song is about cumming. It's fucking nasty."

And if you read the lyrics, it makes sense. In the chorus, Miley sings: "You go on forever / You’re just like a river / You're never runnin' dry". She is then more explicit in the bridge, adding: "I feel you everywhere / Your face is all in my hair / Covered up in your sweat / It turns me on that you care, baby."

Pretty legendary if you ask me.

Adding this to a playlist with Mariah Carey's 'Honey' immediately.

Miley Cyrus - 'River' lyrics

VERSE 1
I got a new dress to meet you downtown
Can you walk me through the park just to show it off?
I can pull my hair back in the tight way that you like
If you wrap me in your arms, you never stop

PRE-CHORUS
Heart beats so loud that is drownin' me out
Livin’ in an April shower
You're pourin' down, baby, drown me out (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

CHORUS
You’re just like a river (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
You're just like a river (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
You go on forever
You're just like a river

VERSE 2
Blowing bubbles in the bath, I can't stop from thinking lately
You could be the one, have the honor of my babies
Hope they have your eyes and that crooked smile
Was a dеsert 'fore I met you, I was in a drought

PRE-CHORUS
Hеart beats so loud that is drownin' me out
Livin' in an April shower
You're pourin’ down, baby, drown me out (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

CHORUS
You’re just like a river (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
You're just like a river (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
You go on forever
You’re just like a river

POST-CHORUS
You're never runnin' dry (Oh)

BRIDGE
I feel you everywhere
Your face is all in my hair (Hair)
Covered up in your sweat
It turns me on that you care, baby
Your love, it flows just like a river

CHORUS
You're just like a river (That’s what you are)
You're just like a river (That's what you are)
You're just like a river (That's what you are)
You're just like a river
You're just like a river (Heart beats so loud that is drownin' me out)
You're just like a river (Livin' in an April shower)
You go on forever (You're pourin' down, baby, drown me out)

