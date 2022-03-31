Miley Cyrus shares tearful tribute to Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins following his death

By Jazmin Duribe

"I would have done anything to hang out with him one more time."

Miley Cyrus has paid tribute to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who sadly passed away aged 50.

On Saturday (Mar 26), Miley dedicated her performance at Lollapalooza in Brazil to Taylor, who worked on her 2020 album Plastic Hearts. She also revealed that following her terrifying experience whereby her plane was struck by lightning, Taylor was the first person she called.

She said: "We lost a legend in rock music yesterday, my friend Taylor Hawkins. A couple of days ago, I'm sure you probably saw, we had a pretty terrifying experience on our end too.

"We were flying to one of the other festivals and our plane fucking got struck by lightning and we had to make this emergency landing. The first person that I called was Taylor because he was already at the festival. That would have been the time that I would have gotten to see my friend and I didn't. So it makes me really sad."

Miley Cyrus shares tearful tribute to Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins. Picture: Taylor Hill/WireImage, @everythingmiley via TikTok

At this point, Miley was fighting back tears but she continued on: "I would have done anything to hang out with him one more time. But I know that any time that I get on stage and anytime that I get to play with my band, which if anything would ever happen to one of my band I know it would fucking kill me… so I couldn't imagine how the Foo Fighters feel today."

During the set, Miley sang her song 'Angels Like You' and she later shared a photo of herself onstage with a photo of Taylor behind her.

On March 25, Taylor was found in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia. Foo Fighters confirmed the loss of the beloved drummer in a statement.

The statement read: "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

While an official cause of death has not been determined, the Colombian Attorney General's Office stated that toxicology results showed 10 types of substances including "THC (marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids" were present in his system at his time of death.

An official investigation into Taylor's death is currently ongoing.