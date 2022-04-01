My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero announces plans to sell chest binders as merch

By Woodrow Whyte

"I'll see what's available out there to make some of you smile a little more"

My Chemical Romance star Frank Iero has announced that he intends to make binders as merch for his fans.

Binders, also known as chest binders, are used by many transgender men and gender nonconforming individuals to flatten the appearance of the chest to create a more conventionally masculine silhouette.

In a post on Twitter yesterday (March 31), which was International Trans Day of Visibility, Frank announced his intention to look into making binders after receiving requests for binders over the years from fans.

Frank encouraged his fans to make requests and suggestions so he could learn more about binders so he could "make some of you smile a little more".

Frank Iero - My Chemical Romance. Picture: Getty

Read Frank Iero's full post below:

"Heylo frendz, so over the years i have been asked by a bunch of different people to make certain types of merch. People ask for certain colours, styles etc. And rarely do i take requests on these types of things because i tend to just make the type of shit i dig (it's very selfish I know but 🤷‍♀️).

Anyway, I have seen quite a few requests for Binders though over the years and it's something if i can be honest i know very little about. But this request is one that I would like to fulfil. So please educate me on what you want. Tweet me pics or manufacturer names and style numbers of the binder garments you prefer. Tell me your likes or dislikes about them if you want and I'll see what's available out there to make some of you smile a little more. I'll keep an eye out. Thanks!"

Hi, sorry for the screen shot but i needed more characters. Please read and let me know. xofrnk pic.twitter.com/lSjDY0X2ng — frnkiero: Party (goth) Dad (@FrankIero) March 31, 2022

We love to see it.

The announcement has gone down well with fans who have been tweeting their appreciation to Frank, as well as making suggestions about sizing, colours, designs, and suggestions for companies who already make binders.

Some fans are also recommending that Frank make a donation from sales of the binders to trans community groups and charities.

frank this is absolutely fucking insane, thank you so much. you don’t know how much this means to us <3



gc2b is the most I think recognized brand admist the trans community, and it’s a personal favorite

highly would recommend trying to get in touch with them! — gio/trick 击 ☆🦇 (@cultsal) March 31, 2022

OMG i don’t even have words!

yes yes yes pls

i recommend checking out GC2B, they’re a very popular brand and works rather good. shapeshifters has custom sizing which it the most ideal, as the binder will work better — james (@jxmesgabriel) March 31, 2022

Omg this has me crying, I’m so excited and happy that your coming to us for advice so you get everything right! I’d probobly either recommend @gc2bapparel or For Them (who don’t have a Twitter, their insta link is https://t.co/vB1DWQBJiq — Wolfex / Rin (@Wolfex_Zero) March 31, 2022

Hi please just call them tops or don’t mention trans when you sell them on the website cause I know a lot of people who aren’t out to their parents but need them to order. It would really be appreciated since I and many others would be able to buy one! — Jonathan (?) HE/HIM (@IAmAGraveyard_) April 1, 2022

pls keep plus sized people in mind!!! plsplspls remember that we exist and that big chests are extremely hard to bind and to be offered safe binders from you would absolutely be amazing. — ʚ bunnie ɞ (@k3ybump) April 1, 2022

Frank, who plays rhythm guitar in My Chemical Romance, also releases music under his solo project, The Future Violents and last year released the Heaven Is A Place, This Is A Place EP.

Later this year, My Chemical Romance will return to performing after the pandemic halted their eagerly-anticipated reunion tour.

Their last full length album Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys was released in 2010 and then in March 2013, the band decided to call it a day. Fast forward to 2017, the band regrouped out of the public eye and returned in December 2019 for a sell-out show in LA.