My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero announces plans to sell chest binders as merch

1 April 2022, 12:44 | Updated: 1 April 2022, 14:47

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

"I'll see what's available out there to make some of you smile a little more"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

My Chemical Romance star Frank Iero has announced that he intends to make binders as merch for his fans.

Binders, also known as chest binders, are used by many transgender men and gender nonconforming individuals to flatten the appearance of the chest to create a more conventionally masculine silhouette.

In a post on Twitter yesterday (March 31), which was International Trans Day of Visibility, Frank announced his intention to look into making binders after receiving requests for binders over the years from fans.

Frank encouraged his fans to make requests and suggestions so he could learn more about binders so he could "make some of you smile a little more".

READ MORE: Willow Smith says she was bullied for listening to Paramore and My Chemical Romance

Frank Iero - My Chemical Romance
Frank Iero - My Chemical Romance. Picture: Getty

Read Frank Iero's full post below:

"Heylo frendz, so over the years i have been asked by a bunch of different people to make certain types of merch. People ask for certain colours, styles etc. And rarely do i take requests on these types of things because i tend to just make the type of shit i dig (it's very selfish I know but 🤷‍♀️).

Anyway, I have seen quite a few requests for Binders though over the years and it's something if i can be honest i know very little about. But this request is one that I would like to fulfil. So please educate me on what you want. Tweet me pics or manufacturer names and style numbers of the binder garments you prefer. Tell me your likes or dislikes about them if you want and I'll see what's available out there to make some of you smile a little more. I'll keep an eye out. Thanks!"

We love to see it.

The announcement has gone down well with fans who have been tweeting their appreciation to Frank, as well as making suggestions about sizing, colours, designs, and suggestions for companies who already make binders.

Some fans are also recommending that Frank make a donation from sales of the binders to trans community groups and charities.

Frank, who plays rhythm guitar in My Chemical Romance, also releases music under his solo project, The Future Violents and last year released the Heaven Is A Place, This Is A Place EP.

Later this year, My Chemical Romance will return to performing after the pandemic halted their eagerly-anticipated reunion tour.

Their last full length album Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys was released in 2010 and then in March 2013, the band decided to call it a day. Fast forward to 2017, the band regrouped out of the public eye and returned in December 2019 for a sell-out show in LA.

WATCH: Chloe Moriondo, Alfie Templeman and Thomas Headon vs. Tower of Truth

Trending on PopBuzz

Bridgerton season 3: Here's what happens next

Bridgerton season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and what happens next

Bridgerton

Ashley Tisdale claps back at bookcase backlash after house tour video.

Ashley Tisdale claps back at bookcase backlash after house tour video goes viral

Celeb

Nicola Coughlan discusses her upcoming Bridgerton sex scenes

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan is “excited and terrified” about Penelope’s future sex scenes

Bridgerton

Will there be 8 seasons of Bridgerton?

Bridgerton creator wants 6 more seasons at Netflix

News

15 trans RuPaul's Drag Race stars who've shared their coming out stories

15 trans RuPaul's Drag Race stars who've shared their coming out stories

RuPaul's Drag Race

Cole Sprouse says the Riverdale cast are ready to end the show

Cole Sprouse says the Riverdale cast are ready to end the show and 'move on with their lives'

Riverdale