My Chemical Romance fans sob over meaning behind The Foundations of Decay lyrics

By Sam Prance

'The Foundations of Decay' is My Chemical Romance's first single since 'Fake Your Death' in 2014.

My Chemical Romance are back with new music and fans are crying over the meaning of 'The Foundations of Decay' lyrics.

Ever since My Chemical Romance released 'Fake Your Death' as their final single in 2014, fans have been desperate for the band to reunite and release new music. In 2019, MCR sent emo kids into meltdown by announcing a one-off live show and they later announced The My Chemical Romance Reunion Tour which is set to commence in the UK on May 16th this year.

Now, Gerard Way, Frank Iero, Mikey Way and Ray Toro have surprised us by releasing a six-minute song ahead of the tour.

My Chemical Romance The Foundations of Decay lyrics: Meaning explained. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images, Reprise Records

'The Foundations of Decay' is a bold, reflective MCR anthem in which Gerard Way appears to sing about the band's journey, getting old and the passage of time. Gerard opens the song by singing: "See the man who stands upon the hill / He dreams of all the battles won / But fate had left its scars upon his face / With all the damage they had done".

Gerard then alludes to the 9/11 terrorist attacks which happened the day before MCR formed. Gerard sings: "And he was there, the day the towers fell / And so he wandered down the road / And we would all build towers of our own / Only to watch the roots corrode / But it’s much too late / You’re in the race / So we’ll press."

Taking to their Instagram on the 20 year anniversary of 9/11, the band released a statement writing: "Starting Mychem was a direct result of everything we experienced and witnessed during those horrific events. The world changed that day, and the next day we set about trying to change the world."

In the chorus of 'The Foundations of Decay', Gerard sings: "Let our bodies lay while our hearts we'll save / Let our blood invade if I die in vain".

Naturally, fans are living for the surprise release. One fan tweeted: "i cannot believe that my chemical romance just dropped a song out of nowhere. absolutely no build up to the release at all and it’s still sending every fan into a frenzy."

Another added: "Yes I do feel personally attacked by MCR’s song about getting old and washing away into the crumbling cities and cleansing rivers of memory and time".

my chemical romance just dropped a 6 minute banger of a fucking song for the first time since 2014, i’m pic.twitter.com/3OO3sk77s6 — hannah 🦦 (@reallynothannah) May 12, 2022

Yes I do feel personally attacked by MCR’s song about getting old and washing away into the crumbling cities and cleansing rivers of memory and time — Bat! (@ARealKat) May 12, 2022

i cannot believe that my chemical romance just dropped a song out of nowhere. absolutely no build up to the release at all and it’s still sending every fan into a frenzy — fran. (@kissofviolence) May 12, 2022

NEW MCR NEW MCR NEW MCRKMMENKR pic.twitter.com/QkeZ3u9ZpR — xXxSebastian_SlaughterxXx (@XxSSlaughterxX) May 12, 2022

once again thinking about how mcr broke up because they felt like they weren't needed anymore but came back when they were needed most — spencer (@forthevencm) May 12, 2022

I physically cannot stop crying 🥲 IT SOUNDS SO AMAZING — My Chemical Romance Street Team (@MCROfficialST) May 12, 2022

As it stands, MCR are yet to reveal if they plan to release any more new music. We shall keep you posted with any updates.

My Chemical Romance - 'The Foundations of Decay' lyrics

PRE-CHORUS

And so time, with age

He turns the page

Let the flesh

Submit itself to gravity

CHORUS

Let our bodies lay while our hearts we'll save

Let our blood invade if I die in vain

Now, if your convictions were a passing faith

May your ashes feed the river in the morning rays

And as the vermin crawls

We lay in the foundations of decay

BRIDGE

You must fix your heart

And you must build an altar where it rests

When the storm decays and the sky it rains

Let it flood, let it flood, let it wash away

And as we stumble through your last crusade

When you welcome your extinction in the morning rays

And as the swarming calls, we lay in the foundations

OUTRO

Yes, it comforts me much more

Yes, it comforts me much more

To lay in the foundations of decay

Get up, coward!