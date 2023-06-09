Niall Horan reveals his girlfriend's parents inspired his Never Grow Up lyrics
9 June 2023, 00:01 | Updated: 9 June 2023, 06:05
Niall Horan opens up about the meaning behind 'Never Grow Up' on the Making The Album podcast.
Niall Horan has opened up about the story behind his 'Never Grow Up' lyrics and how his girlfriend's parents inspired them.
To celebrate the release of Niall Horan's new album The Show, PopBuzz invited him onto the very first episode of our new podcast Making The Album. In the one hour special, we chat to Niall and his producers to find out exactly how The Show was made. Niall explains the meaning behind every song on The Show and reveals why this record is his favourite album to date.
During the interview, Niall gets candid about 'Never Grow Up' and shares what led to him to write such an emotional song.
What do Niall Horan's Never Grow Up lyrics mean?
In the lyrics to 'Never Grow Up', Niall sings: "Never wanna be like them / Talkin' over coffee, but we say nothin' / Both of us forgettin' how we once were friends / In another life". He then switches it up in the chorus by adding: "I hope we still dance like we're fallin' in love / Hope we still drink like we're back in the pub / Hope we grow old, but we never grow up."
On the podcast, Niall explains that the song was inspired by the relationships of his own parents, who are divorced, and his girlfriend Amelia Wooley's parents, who've been together for years: "It's actually a song about the two sides of my life."
Niall says: "I've watched my girlfriend's parents. They're married for years, and they're obsessed with each other. And, that like getting drunk together, and just talking shit and dancing around in the kitchen, and, you know– And all that kind of stuff and fighting with each other over. I laugh at their arguments. And I love that."
Then comparing them to his own parents, Niall adds: "And then I come from a divorced family where there's two ends. So not that my parents despise each other, but there is just two sides of the story. It's like, which one do you want to be?"
Niall Horan - Never Grow Up (Official Audio)
Niall ends by saying: "You know, when you go into a bar, or a restaurant, and there's like– She's looking at the floor, and he's looking at the menu, and there's no talk. There's the other side of it, where you see they're all over each other. And it's just nice to see. So I just thought that was a really cool thing to write about."
To find out the meaning behind the other songs on The Show, listen to Niall's full episode of Making The Album on Global Player now.
Niall Horan - 'Never Grow Up' lyrics
INTRO
Never, never, never
Never grow up (Grow up)
Never, never, never
Never grow up (Grow up)
Never grow up (Up)
Never, never, never
Never grow up (Up)
(La-la-la-la-la-la)
VERSE 1
Never wanna be like them
Talkin' over coffee, but we say nothin'
Both of us forgettin' how we once were friends
In another life, mm
I nevеr wanna fall asleep
Feelin' like an ocean's in-between our sheets
Starin' at thе ceilin' with your back to me
Turnin' out the lights
CHORUS
I hope we still dance like we're fallin' in love
Hope we still drink like we're back in the pub
Hope we grow old, but we never grow up
Hope we still fight over bands that we love
Hope we still cry 'cause we're laughin' too much
Hope we grow old, but we never grow up
We never grow up
POST-CHORUS
La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la
La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la
VERSE 2
I think that we could be like that
Every single Sunday in our Sunday best
Laughin' over nothin' with a full wine glass
While I look in her eyes, mm
Oh, when I'm with you, yeah, it all makes sense
Never givin' up on our innocence
Every single night's on fire when we turnin' out the lights
CHORUS
I hope we still dance like we're fallin' in love
Hope we still drink like we're back in the pub
Hope we grow old, but we never grow up
Hope we still fight over bands that we love
Hope we still cry 'cause we're laughin' too much
Hope we grow old, but we never grow up
And, yeah, we never grow up
POST-CHORUS
La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la
La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la
CHORUS
Hope we still dance like we're fallin' in love
Hope we still drink like we're back in the pub
Hope we grow old, but we never grow up, mm
Hope we still fight over bands that we love (Bands that we love)
Hope we still cry 'cause we're laughin' too much (Laughin' too much)
Hope we grow old, but we never grow up (Yeah, we never grow up)
And, yeah, we never grow up
POST-CHORUS
La-la-la, la-la-la (Yeah, we never, ever, ever grow up)
La-la-la (Yeah, we never, ever, ever grow up)
La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la
OUTRO
Never, never, never
Never grow up (Grow up)
Never, never, never
Never grow up (Grow up)
Never grow up (Up)
Never, never, never
