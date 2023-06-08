What time does Niall Horan release The Show? Here's when the album comes out in your country

Watch the trailer for Niall Horan's new album The Show

By Sam Prance

Here's when you can stream and buy Niall Horan's new album The Show.

The wait is over, lovers! Niall Horan's new album The Show is about to come out but when will it be released where you live?

In February, Niall Horan announced that he would be releasing his third studio album The Show on June 9th. He wrote: "This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own. Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you."

Now, the day is finally upon us and fans can't wait to stream the project in full. What time does The Show come out in your country though? Here are all the international The Show release times so you know when you can listen to the album.

When does Niall Horan's The Show come out?

Niall Horan The Show release time: Here's when the album comes out in your country. Picture: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images, Capitol Records

Here's the list of Niall Horan The Show release times:

Niall Horan's The Show is scheduled to drop at midnight LOCAL TIME on June 9th.

This means that, wherever you are, you will be able to stream, buy and download the new album at 12:00 AM in your country. New Zealand will get it first and it will become available to the rest of the world hour by hour.

For fans who are based in America, there will be a simultaneous release no matter which time zone you live in. The album will drop at 12:00 AM (ET) if you live on the east coast. However, for fans who are based on the west coast, The Show is dropping at 9:00 PM (PT) on June 8th.

The album contains the singles 'Heaven' and 'Meltdown' alongside new tracks 'If You Leave Me', 'Never Grow Up', 'The Show', 'You Could Start a Cult', 'Save My Life', 'On a Night Like Tonight', 'Science' and 'Must Be Love'.

The Show was executive produced by Joel Little (Lorde, Taylor Swift) and John Ryan (One Direction, Sabrina Carpenter).

To find out exactly what each song on The Show means to Niall, subscribe to our brand new podcast Making The Album. In the episode, Niall discusses everything from the real life couple who inspired 'Never Grow Up' to the true story behind 'You Could Start a Cult'. We also speak to some of the key people involved in the record.

You can catch Niall's Making The Album episode on June 9th when the album drops. For more information on how to watch and listen visit: this link.