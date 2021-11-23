Olivia Rodrigo receives seven nominations at the Grammys 2022

By Woodrow Whyte

Good 4 U, Olivia!

Olivia Rodrigo has been nominated for seven GRAMMYs awards.

Early today (Nov 23), the nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards were announced in a virtual ceremony, with artists like Billie Eilish, Finneas, Maneskin, H.E.R and more helping to reveal the list of nominees.

Olivia released her debut album Sour in May and it was an instant hit. The album shot to No. 1 on Billboard's 200 chart and spawned four top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including two no.1 singles: 'Drivers Licence' and 'Good 4 U'.

Now Olivia has been given seven nominations, including noms in the "Big Four" categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. We absolutely love to see it.

She is the joint fifth most-nominated artist this year alongside Billie Eilish, who also has seven nominations, following Jon Batiste (11), Justin Bieber (8), Doja Cat (8), H.E.R. (8)

Olivia Rodrigo Grammy nominations. Picture: Getty

Here are all the categories that Olivia has received nominations in:

Record of the Year

ABBA - I Still Have Faith in You

Jon Batiste - Freedom

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Album of the Year

Jon Batiste - We Are

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

Lil Nas X - Montero

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Taylor Swift - Evermore

Kanye West - Donda

Song of the Year

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful Noise

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

H.E.R. - Fight for You

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber - Anyone

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande - Positions

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande - Positions

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Best Music Video

AC/DC - Shot In The Dark

Jon Batiste - Freedom

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - I Get A Kick Out Of You

Justin Bieber - Peaches

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4 U