Olivia Rodrigo receives seven nominations at the Grammys 2022
23 November 2021, 18:43 | Updated: 23 November 2021, 18:52
Good 4 U, Olivia!
Olivia Rodrigo has been nominated for seven GRAMMYs awards.
Early today (Nov 23), the nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards were announced in a virtual ceremony, with artists like Billie Eilish, Finneas, Maneskin, H.E.R and more helping to reveal the list of nominees.
Olivia released her debut album Sour in May and it was an instant hit. The album shot to No. 1 on Billboard's 200 chart and spawned four top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including two no.1 singles: 'Drivers Licence' and 'Good 4 U'.
Now Olivia has been given seven nominations, including noms in the "Big Four" categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. We absolutely love to see it.
She is the joint fifth most-nominated artist this year alongside Billie Eilish, who also has seven nominations, following Jon Batiste (11), Justin Bieber (8), Doja Cat (8), H.E.R. (8)
Here are all the categories that Olivia has received nominations in:
Record of the Year
ABBA - I Still Have Faith in You
Jon Batiste - Freedom
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Album of the Year
Jon Batiste - We Are
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
Lil Nas X - Montero
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Taylor Swift - Evermore
Kanye West - Donda
Song of the Year
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful Noise
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
H.E.R. - Fight for You
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
Justin Bieber - Anyone
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Best Music Video
AC/DC - Shot In The Dark
Jon Batiste - Freedom
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - I Get A Kick Out Of You
Justin Bieber - Peaches
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4 U