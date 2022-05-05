Olivia Rodrigo speaks out in defence of abortion rights in powerful concert speech

By Sam Prance

Olivia Rodrigo has called out the Supreme Court following their potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Olivia Rodrigo has slammed the US Supreme Court following the leaking of a draft decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade and affect the reproductive rights of people in America. Roe v. Wade is the historic ruling that made abortion legal in the US.

Earlier this week (May 2), Politico revealed that they had obtained a draft in which the Supreme Court has officially voted to strike down Roe v. Wade. It's since been confirmed that the document is authentic. However, the court's also stated that it isn't their final decision. According to Politico, the final opinion of the Supreme Court will be published in June this year.

Many celebrities have since spoken out against the potential ruling in defence of abortion rights. Phoebe Bridgers, Halsey and Harry Styles have all taken to social media and now Olivia Rodrigo has addressed the leaked draft in a concert.

Speaking to her Sour Tour audience in Washington, D.C., Olivia stopped her concert to say: "Because we’re in DC, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to say how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court’s potential decision. Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians."

Olivia continued: "I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get. It's so important." In videos from the concert, Olivia's fans can be heard cheering her on.

As it stands, people in the US have a federal right to terminate a pregnancy before 23 weeks and the government is unable to interfere. However, if Roe v. Wade is overturned, CNN reports that the ruling "would be the most consequential abortion decision in decades and transform the landscape of women's reproductive health in America".

While abortion would not officially be illegal in the US, each state would have the right to restrict or ban abortions. The Center for Reproductive Rights states that 25 states are likely to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is struck down.