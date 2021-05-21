39 Olivia Rodrigo Sour lyrics that would make perfect Instagram captions

By Jazmin Duribe

In need of some Instagram caption inspiration? Here's the best lyrics from Olivia Rodrigo's album Sour.

The wait is over. Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour has landed and unsurprisingly it slaps.

When the High School Musical: The Series: The Musical actress released 'drivers license', 'deja vu' and 'good 4 u', they quickly became massive hits. Olivia's debut 'drivers license' actually spent eight weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Sour is thought to have been inspired by Olivia's alleged break-up with her High School Musical co-star Joshua Bassett. Olivia allegedly dated Joshua in 2019 but he is rumoured to have broken up with Olivia for Disney star Sabrina Carpenter, who he is thought to have started dating shortly after Olivia.

As you can imagine, Olivia's lyrics are hard-hitting and full of teenage emotion, which makes them the perfect material for Instagram captions. Luckily for you, we've combed through every single Sour track for all the best lyrics so you don't have to. Are you ready? Here's the best lyrics from Olivia Rodrigo's album Sour for your Instagram captions.

39 Olivia Rodrigo Sour lyrics that would make perfect Instagram captions. Picture: Geffen Records

For when you want to indirect your ex…

"I'd say you broke my heart, but you broke much more than that." – 'enough for you'

"I hope you're happy, but don't be happier." – 'happier'

"Remember when you said that you wanted to give me the world?" – 'good 4 u'

"Got a broken ego, broken heart." – 'brutal'

"I made the jokes you tell to her when she’s with you." – 'deja vu'

"She thinks it's special, but it's all reused." – 'deja vu'

"I played dumb but I always knew." – 'traitor'

"You said forever, now I drive alone past your street" – 'drivers license'

"Guess you didn't cheat, but you're still a traitor." – 'traitor'

"I crossed my heart as you crossed the line – 'favorite crime'

"I hate to think that I was just your type." – 'deja vu'

"I still hear your voice in the traffic." – 'drivers license'

"You told me I was paranoid." – 'traitor'

Geffen Records

For when you're deeply in your feelings…

"Nothing's forever, nothing's as good as it seems." – 'hope ur ok'

"It's brutal out here." – 'brutal'

"Stupid, emotional, obsessive little me." – 'enough for you'

"If someone tells me one more time 'Enjoy your youth' I'm gonna cry." – 'brutal'

"It's always one step forward and three steps back." – '1 step forward, 3 steps back'

"Where's my fuckin' teenage dream?" – 'brutal'

For when you radiate bad bitch energy…

"Got a pretty face, a pretty boyfriend too." – 'jealousy, jealousy'

"Happier, prettier, jealousy, jealousy." – 'jealousy, jealousy'

"Do you love me, want me, hate me?" – '1 step forward, 3 steps back'

"How could I ever love someone else?" – 'drivers license'

"Their win is not my loss." – 'jealousy, jealousy'

"Feel sorry for yourself." – 'enough for you'

"I hope I was your favorite crime." – 'favorite crime'

Geffen Records

For when you want to post a selfie just because…

"Brown guilty eyes and little white lies." – 'traitor'

"Watching re-runs of Glee, being annoying, singing in harmony." – 'deja vu'

"I'm the love of your life until I make you mad." – '1 step forward, 3 steps back'

"I'm selfish, I know." – 'happier'

"I've lost my mind." – 'good 4 u'

"Maybe I'm too emotional." – 'good 4 u'

For your super artistic photo dump pics…

"Car rides to Malibu." – 'deja vu'

"Cool vintage clothes and vacation photos." – 'jealousy, jealousy'

"Doe-eyed as you buried me." – 'favourite crime'

For when you want to show off your bestie…

"Does she know how proud I am she was created?" – 'hope ur ok'

"Paper white teeth and perfect bodies." – 'jealousy, jealousy'

"It's bittersweet to think about the damage that we'd do." – 'favorite crime'

"All I ever wanted was to be enough for you." – 'enough for you'