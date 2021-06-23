Olivia Rodrigo fans think her Brutal fan promposals hint at next Sour single

By Sam Prance

Olivia Rodrigo has been surprising fans by asking them to prom and people have spotted a huge easter egg in the videos.

Olivia Rodrigo is making dreams come true by appearing on fans' actual doorsteps and asking them to go to prom with her.

Olivia Rodrigo is no stranger to inventive promo strategies. Since releasing her debut single 'Drivers License' and launching her Sour album campaign, Olivia has set up a Sour hotline, dropped a Sour collab with Sour Patch Kids and started a new Depop website where fans can buy real clothes from her videos. Olivia even hosted a Sour carwash for fans to meet her.

Now, Olivia is taking things to the next level with promposals and fans think they confirm that 'Brutal' is her next single.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo fans slam trolls who are body-shaming her over her weight

Olivia Rodrigo fans think her promposals prove Brutal is the next Sour single. Picture: JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images, @jocelynarianne via Twitter,

This week, following her own high school graduation, Olivia surprised fans by visiting their houses and asking them to go to prom with her. In videos, which fans have shared on social media, Olivia can be seen knocking on their doors with flowers and a sign that reads: "Prom would be brutal without u", in reference to the opening track on her debut album Sour.

Taking to Twitter afterwards, one of the fans wrote: "olivia rodrigo came to my house to ask me to prom & i don’t think i’ll ever shut up. WHAT IS LIFE???!" Another fan then added: "so… olivia rodrigo showed up to my house and gave me flowers & merch and asked me to prom. IS THIS REAL LIFE"

olivia rodrigo came to my house to ask me to prom & i don’t think i’ll ever shut up. WHAT IS LIFE???! pic.twitter.com/lkdLuQrEu9 — joc (@jocelynarianne) June 23, 2021

so… olivia rodrigo showed up to my house and gave me flowers & merch and asked me to prom. IS THIS REAL LIFE pic.twitter.com/FCQ5lhI2cg — ana ✰ (@sourlivs) June 23, 2021

hi, i love u. @Olivia_Rodrigo ur literally so sweet ?? thank u for the merch and the hugs and the COMPLIMENTS? of course i’ll go to prom with u 💜✨ pic.twitter.com/aqmu1q6JKW — allycia (@vhsolivia) June 23, 2021

It's unclear if Olivia is inviting fans to an actual prom or not but people are convinced that Olivia's prom sign is a teaser as to what her next Sour single is. Given that it says "Prom would be brutal without u", people believe that Olivia is revealing that 'Brutal' will be her next single, following 'Drivers License', 'Deja Vu' and her current smash hit 'Good 4 U'.

Over the weekend (Jun 19), Olivia posted a photo dump on Instagram in which she can be seen filming a new video. Olivia also posted screenshots of iconic prom pics on her Instagram stories last night (Seth and Summer in The O.C., Bella and Edward in Twilight and Carrie in Carrie). Could the 'Brutal' video have a prom theme?

📱| Olivia via instagram stories! pic.twitter.com/pLJ4HWb8GZ — Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) June 22, 2021

As it stands, Olivia is yet to confirm whether or not the theory is true but we'll keep you posted with any updates.

What do you want to be the next Sour single?