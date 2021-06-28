Courtney Love accuses Olivia Rodrigo of ripping off her Hole album cover

By Sam Prance

Courtney Love believes that Olivia Rodrigo's poster for her Sour Prom event was heavily inspired by her.

Courtney Love has called out Olivia Rodrigo for allegedly copying Hole's Live Through This cover with her Sour Prom poster.

Last week (Jun 24), Olivia Rodrigo surprised fans IRL by showing up on their doorsteps and inviting them to prom. The artist then took to Instagram to announce a new concert film. Alongside a poster, she revealed: "since i never got to go to prom, I wanted to throw a little prom party with my fav ppl (you guys obvs). SOUR prom the concert film comes out Tuesday!!!!"

Naturally, fans were living for the news. However, Courtney Love took to social media to accuse Olivia of ripping her off.

Courtney Love accuses Olivia Rodrigo of ripping off her Hole album cover. Picture: DGC Records, Geffen Records

Noticing similarities between Olivia's Sour Prom poster and Hole's Live Through This cover, Courtney took to social media to write: "Spot the difference! #twinning!", alongside Olivia's poster. At first, people were unsure if Courtney was praising Olivia or not. Olivia even commented on Courtney's Instagram post: "love u and live through this sooooo much".

However, Courtney shared the same post on Facebook and people, assuming that Courtney was criticising Olivia, started to defend Olivia in the comments. Some accused Courtney of "cyber bullying" and others commented that it's evident that the poster is a tribute to Courtney. Fans also argued that it was more likely inspired by the 1976 film Carrie.

In response to the backlash, Courtney wrote: "Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude. I have every right to stick up for my work. Don't gatekeep me. I'm honourable as fuck to my fellow artists and I expect the same."

She also added: "I've informed her. I await her flowers and note. I sure hope it's long. Does Disney teach kids reading & writing? God knows. Let's see. Yes this is rude. Rage inducing? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone this happens? I'd be real rich!"

Courtney also responded to Olivia on Instagram by writing: "Olivia - you're welcome. My favourite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets. I look forward to reading your note!"

Courtney Love accuses Olivia Rodrigo of ripping off her Hole album cover. Picture: @courtnelove via Facebook and Instagram

As it stands, Olivia hasn't publicly responded to Courtney's follow-up comments but it seems likely that she was just paying homage to Courtney and/or Carrie. Olivia and her team were previously accused of copying indie-rock band Pom Pom Squad's visuals. However, they are yet to respond to those accusations either.

What do you think? Is Courtney right or wrong?