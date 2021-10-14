Olivia Rodrigo says artists she once admired have treated her like mean girls

By Sam Prance

Olivia Rodrigo opened up about singers being "jealous" of her in a new interview.

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed that stars she once admired and looked up to have acted like bullies to her since Sour dropped.

Over the course of the past 10 months, Olivia Rodrigo has gone from being best known for her role as Nini in Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to becoming one of the biggest artists on the entire planet. From 'Drivers License' to 'Good 4 U', no one has dominated the charts quite like Olivia this year, and her debut album Sour is a record-breaker.

However, in spite of all of her success, not everyone has been kind to Olivia, including some of the people she's a fan of.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo calls out people for "discrediting" her work following song copying accusations

Olivia Rodrigo says artists she once admired have treated her like mean girls. Picture: Jeffrey Mayer / Alamy Stock Photo, Geffen Records

In a Rolling Stone artist-on-artist interview with Alanis Morisette, Olivia asked the singer: "How did you handle it when your album came out? Did you have any hard times dealing with criticism or the spotlight?." Alanis then said: "All eyes on the fishbowl. There was a lot of bullying and a lot of jealousy and a lot of people whom I’d adored my whole life being mean girls."

And, in response, Olivia said "same!". In other words, Olivia let slip that she has also experienced "bullying", "jealousy" and "mean girl" behaviour from her idols. Fans of Olivia will already know that she has been accused of copying other singers. I

It's unclear who Olivia is referring to but Courtney Love claimed that Oliva stole her Sour Prom concert poster from Hole's album Live Through This art." On Facebook, she wrote: "Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude."

In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, Olivia dismissed the plagiarism claims. She said: "I think it’s disappointing to see people take things out of context and discredit any young woman’s work."

Olivia recently added Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams to her song credits. Taylor is now credited on Olivia's 'Deja Vu' after Olivia admitted in an interview that the bridge was inspired by Taylor's 'Cruel Summer' and Hayley Williams is now credited on 'Good 4 U' after TikTok clips comparing it to Paramore's 'Misery Business' went viral.