Olivia Rodrigo reveals she almost scrapped 'Deja Vu' to avoid more "love triangle" drama

By Sam Prance

Olivia Rodrigo revealed that she "hated" the song in her new Driving Home 2 U: A Sour Film documentary.

Olivia Rodrigo has opened up about 'Deja Vu' and let slip that she almost didn't release it in Driving Home 2 U: A Sour Film.

Today (Mar 25), Olivia Rodrigo's new film Driving Home 2 U has come out on Disney+. The documentary sees Olivia open up about the making of Sour and it also includes exclusive live performances, as well as clips of unreleased songs and footage of Olivia in the studio. Olivia discusses everything from the breakup that inspired Sour to her struggles with global fame.

During the movie, Olivia also reveals that she initially "hated" 'Deja Vu' and she tried to pull it four days before releasing it.

Fans of Olivia will already know that 'Deja Vu' is a hit song about seeing your ex do everything they used to do with you with a new girlfriend. While Olivia has never specified who the song is about many people think that it, like 'Drivers License', was inspired by her alleged romance with Joshua Bassett who reportedly dated Sabrina Carpenter immediately after they split.

Discussing the song in Driving Home 2 U, Olivia says: "I hated 'Deja Vu'. I wanted to pull it four days before release." Olivia then explains: "There was so much drama that was around 'Drivers License' and so much hate. I thought if I put this song out I was playing into this like drama, love triangle, like 'let's hate on other girls thing' and I just didn't want to do that."

Olivia ended by saying: "I never write any of my songs from that point of view." She doesn't specify exactly what changed her mind but we're glad to see that 'Deja Vu' got its moment in the sun.

Elsewhere Olivia speaks directly about the split that inspired 'Deja Vu' and the majority of Sour. She states: "This relationship was definitely the heartbreak that kept on giving. I was in this situation where I had to see him with someone else which was devastating to me. I felt like my world was ending almost every day. Nobody understood how I was feeling or related to it."

Olivia goes on: "I think loving someone who is so inconsistent is so challenging. It's really anxiety-inducing and it makes you feel insecure. It's a really rough thing to feel like you're walking on eggshells around someone who you just want validation and love and support from. You feel like you can never really settle into that feeling of being loved and supported."