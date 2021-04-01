The meaning behind Olivia Rodrigo's Deja Vu lyrics explained

By Sam Prance

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's Deja Vu lyrics about? Here's everything you need to know about the song.

Olivia Rodrigo is back with a new anthem and fans are already living for her 'Deja Vu' lyrics but what do they actually mean?

At the start of the year (Jan 7), Olivia Rodrigo transformed from a High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress into one of the biggest popstars on the planet. People all around the world connected to 'Drivers License' and the alleged love triangle behind it. Fans think that it was inspired by Joshua Bassett breaking up with her and dating Sabrina Carpenter.

Now, Olivia has returned with her second single as a solo artist and the meaning behind her 'Deja Vu' lyrics is just as iconic.

What do Olivia Rodrigo's Deja Vu lyrics mean?

Olivia Rodrigo Deja Vu lyrics: Meaning explained. Picture: Jason Mendez/Getty Images, Geffen Records

The lyrics to 'Deja Vu' see Olivia sing about an ex doing exactly the same things they did with her, with a new lover and, just like 'Drivers License', they're incredibly evocative and relatable. She sings: "Watching reruns of Glee / Bein’ annoying, singing in harmony / I bet she's braggin' to all her friends / Saying you’re so unique (Huh)" / So when you're gonna tell her / That we did that too, she think it's special? / But it's all re-used."

It's unclear if Olivia is singing about the same person as 'Drivers License' or someone else but it would make sense that they are about the same relationship. The line "Another actress, I hate to think that I was just your type" appears to reference the rumoured Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter relationship.

Déjà vu literally means "already seen" in French and it's a common expression that's used in English to describe the feeling you get when you feel like you've experienced something that's happening to you now before.

Speaking about the song, in her newsletter, Olivia said: "I wrote this song with my friend Dan Nigro (the co-writer of 'Drivers License') last fall and I’m so stoked to finally share it with you all. It’s a lot different than 'Drivers License' lyrically, musically, and melodically, which is super exciting to me."

Read the full Olivia Rodrigo Deja Vu lyrics below.

Olivia also told Heat Radio, "I had this single picked out in September [2020] … so it sort of took the pressure off for me of following up 'Drivers License' since we planned this so far in advance. But it’s definitely not like 'Drivers License: at all, which I’m really happy about."

She continued: "I didn’t want to pigeonhole myself into this category of 'sad ballad girl' thing. It’s definitely a little different and sort of weird. I really hope that people like it. Even if they don’t that's cool too because I loved making it."

Olivia Rodrigo - Deja Vu lyrics

VERSE 1

Car rides to Malibu

Strawberry ice cream, one spoon for two

And trading jackets

Laughing 'bout how small it looks on you (Ha-ha-ha-ha)

Watching reruns of Glee

Bein’ annoying, singing in harmony

I bet she's braggin' to all her friends

Saying you’re so unique (Huh)

PRE-CHORUS

So when you're gonna tell her

That we did that too, she think it's special?

But it's all re-used

That was our place, I found it first

I made the jokes you tell to her

When she's with you

CHORUS

Do you get deja vu when she's with you?

Do you get deja vu? (Huh)

Do you get deja vu, huh?

VERSE 2

What do you call her? Almost say my name

'Cause let's be honest, they kinda do sound the same

Another actress, I hate to think that I was just your type

And I bet that she knows Billy Joel

’Cause you played her Uptown Girl

You’re singing it together

Now I bet you even tell her how you love her

In between the chorus and the verse

PRE-CHORUS

So when you're gonna tell her

That we did that too, she think it’s special?

But it's all re-used

That was our place, I found it first

I made the jokes you tell to her

When she's with you

CHORUS

Do you get deja vu when she's with you?

Do you get deja vu? (Huh)

Do you get deja vu, huh?

VERSE 3

Strawberry ice cream in Malibu

Don’t act like we didn't that shit too

You're trading jackets like we used to do

(Yeah, everything is over-used)

Play her piano, but she doesn't know

That I was the one who taught you Billy Joel

A different girl now, but there's nothing new

OUTRO

I know you get deja vu

I know you get deja vu

I know you get deja vu