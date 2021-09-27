Olivia Rodrigo fans defend her over "inappropriate" dress accusations

By Sam Prance

Olivia Rodrigo's dress for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala sparked a viral debate online.

Olivia Rodrigo fans have come to her defence after the 18-year-old singer was accused of wearing an "inappropriate" dress.

On Saturday (Sep 26), the opening gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures was held. Many A-list celebrities were in attendance, including the likes of Angela Bassett, Katy Perry and Cher. Lady Gaga even performed a rendition of Frank Sinatra's 'New York, New York' at the event. However, it was Olivia Rodrigo's outfit that went viral on social media.

Olivia wore a Saint Laurent dress with a plunging neckline to the gala and fans were quick to shut down any criticism against her.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo fans slam trolls who are body-shaming her over her weight

Olivia Rodrigo fans defend her over "inappropriate" dress accusations. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage, Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In a viral tweet, one person criticised Olivia's dress by writing: "Don't get me wrong but she's kinda young for this ysl dress? Idk I don't see her grown enough to wear this but maybe it's just me", alongside images of Olivia in the dress. They added: "I'm literally criticizing her stylist for sexualizing a teen not Olivia but okay...[sic]" The initial tweet has over 20,000 likes.

Olivia's fans then argued that Olivia should be able to wear whatever she wants, and called out people for making negative remarks about her outfit choices. One person replied: "i love how as a society we’ve come full circle to just going back to policing what women and girls wear under the guise of “concern” [sic]".

Another said: "she’s 18 years old let her wear what she wants let her explore her style her sexuality what she likes/dislikes and what she’s comfortable in why do ppl on the internet need to comment on EVERYTHING this girl does do you not realize this is EXACLTY what ppl said to britney…[sic]"

Don't get me wrong but she's kinda young for this ysl dress? Idk I don't see her grown enough to wear this but maybe it's just me pic.twitter.com/noQ2LBGe0J — ᴠɪᴄᴛᴏʀɪᴀ. 🦋 (@rokaconk) September 26, 2021

I'm literally criticizing her stylist for sexualizing a teen not Olivia but okay... — ᴠɪᴄᴛᴏʀɪᴀ. 🦋 (@rokaconk) September 27, 2021

i love how as a society we’ve come full circle to just going back to policing what women and girls wear under the guise of “concern” — a/r. (@lilaccqueen) September 26, 2021

she’s 18 years old let her wear what she wants let her explore her style her sexuality what she likes/dislikes and what she’s comfortable in why do ppl on the internet need to comment on EVERYTHING this girl does do you not realize this is EXACLTY what ppl said to britney… — brian (@fvcktitties) September 26, 2021

when the world stops telling women what to wear and what they shouldn’t wear then i’ll know peace. last time i checked, ur not olivia lmao https://t.co/5RrI0ocwnm — aya DANI DAY (@rodrigossroses) September 26, 2021

stop sexualizing her & trying to police what she puts on her body when you are a random stranger on the internet & it does not matter if YOU think she’s “grown” enough for it or not <3 she’s an adult & can wear whatever tf she wants, y’all are the ones being creepy !!!!!! https://t.co/99bt8HbgUS — katie (@Katie_Karvinen_) September 27, 2021

people calling olivia rodrigo out for her dress is exactly what billie eilish meant here. pic.twitter.com/pm28n7NV8Y — red rey 🧣 (@delicatraitor) September 26, 2021

As it stands, Olivia is yet to address any of the comments surrounding the dress. We shall update you if she does.