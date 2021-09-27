Olivia Rodrigo fans defend her over "inappropriate" dress accusations

27 September 2021, 16:57

By Sam Prance

Olivia Rodrigo's dress for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala sparked a viral debate online.

Olivia Rodrigo fans have come to her defence after the 18-year-old singer was accused of wearing an "inappropriate" dress.

On Saturday (Sep 26), the opening gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures was held. Many A-list celebrities were in attendance, including the likes of Angela Bassett, Katy Perry and Cher. Lady Gaga even performed a rendition of Frank Sinatra's 'New York, New York' at the event. However, it was Olivia Rodrigo's outfit that went viral on social media.

Olivia wore a Saint Laurent dress with a plunging neckline to the gala and fans were quick to shut down any criticism against her.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo fans slam trolls who are body-shaming her over her weight

Olivia Rodrigo fans defend her over "inappropriate" dress accusations
Olivia Rodrigo fans defend her over "inappropriate" dress accusations. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage, Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In a viral tweet, one person criticised Olivia's dress by writing: "Don't get me wrong but she's kinda young for this ysl dress? Idk I don't see her grown enough to wear this but maybe it's just me", alongside images of Olivia in the dress. They added: "I'm literally criticizing her stylist for sexualizing a teen not Olivia but okay...[sic]" The initial tweet has over 20,000 likes.

Olivia's fans then argued that Olivia should be able to wear whatever she wants, and called out people for making negative remarks about her outfit choices. One person replied: "i love how as a society we’ve come full circle to just going back to policing what women and girls wear under the guise of “concern” [sic]".

Another said: "she’s 18 years old let her wear what she wants let her explore her style her sexuality what she likes/dislikes and what she’s comfortable in why do ppl on the internet need to comment on EVERYTHING this girl does do you not realize this is EXACLTY what ppl said to britney…[sic]"

As it stands, Olivia is yet to address any of the comments surrounding the dress. We shall update you if she does.

Trending on PopBuzz

Is there going to be a Squid Game season 2?

Will there be Squid Game season 2? How twist ending sets up second season

News

Drag Race UK queens defend Veronica Green following A'Whora's comments about her

Drag Race UK's A'Whora apologises to Veronica Green following comments in fan Q&A

RuPaul's Drag Race

Will there be a Sex Education season 4?

Sex Education season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and trailer

Sex Education

What does Soaking mean? The viral TikTok phrase explained

What does Soaking mean on TikTok? The viral NSFW phrase explained

Viral

What is the Wear It Big Challenge?

What is the Wear It Big Challenge? The viral TikTok trend explained

Viral