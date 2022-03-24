Olivia Rodrigo Driving Home 2 U release time: Here's what time the Sour film comes out on Disney+

By Sam Prance

Olivia Rodrigo's Driving Home 2 U: A Sour Film will be released on Disney+ on March 25th at midnight PDT. Here is when it will be released in your country, including US, UK, Australia, India and more.

Olivia Rodrigo fans assemble. The wait for Driving Home 2 U is almost over. What time does the Sour film come out though?

Last month (Feb 17), Olivia Rodrigo announced that she would be releasing a movie in honour of her record-breaking debut album Sour. Driving Home 2 U: A Sour Film is a documentary/concert film in which Olivia releases footage of the making of the album and opens up about the heartbreak that inspired the songs. It also includes performances of every Sour track.

Olivia Rodrigo's Driving Home 2 U: A Sour Film is Disney+ exclusive and the movie will be released globally on the platform on March 25th at midnight PDT. However, this means that the exact time that it drops will depend on where you live in the world. With that in mind, we've put together a list of the release times in a selection of major cities around the world.

Scroll down to find out the exact time that Driving Home 2 U: A Sour Film comes out on Disney+ in your country.

What time does Olivia Rodrigo's Driving Home 2 U come out on Disney+?

As we have mentioned above, Olivia Rodrigo's Driving Home 2 U: A Sour Film come out this Friday, on March 25th, at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). So, if you live outside of the US, the film will come out at a different time to midnight.

Here are the Driving Home 2 U release times for a handful of major time zones:

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 7:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 6:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 8:00 PM

Who is in Olivia Rodrigo's Driving Home 2 U: A Sour Film?

The majority of Olivia Rodrigo's Driving Home 2 U is made up of videos of Olivia discussing the album at length so she is the main star. However, Olivia's songwriting and production collaborator Dan Nigro also appears in the film in candid previously unseen footage of Olivia in the studio. Olivia's all-female band also appears in the film and perform her songs with her.

What songs are in Olivia Rodrigo's Driving Home 2 U?

Olivia performs every track from Sour in Driving Home 2 U. There are new performances of 'Brutal', 'Traitor', '1 Step Forwards, 2 Steps Back', 'Deja Vu', 'Good 4 U', 'Enough For You', 'Happier', 'Jealousy, Jealousy', 'Favorite Crime' and 'Hope Ur Ok'.

However, instead of a new 'Drivers License' performance', archive footage of Olivia performing the song on various shows and at various festivals appears in the film.

Dan Nigro also plays a clip of an unreleased Olivia song called 'Crying in the Parking Lot' in the film and the end credits of the film feature an unreleased demo.