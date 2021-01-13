Olivia Rodrigo's ex Ethan Wacker shuts down claim Drivers License is about him

By Katie Louise Smith

Ethan Wacker responded to a fan on TikTok with a savage comment regarding the meaning of Olivia's chart-topping hit, Drivers License.

We're barely even two weeks into 2021 and Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' has already got the music industry shaking. Five days after its release, 'Drivers License' has broken multiple streaming records and has shot straight to the top of the charts.

The song has also gone viral on social media, with TikTok users writing their own POV versions of the lyrics, as well as speculating about all the alleged drama and apparent real-life inspirations.

While many listeners believe the song to be about Olivia's relationship with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett, one fan even went as far to suggest that the song was actually about Olivia's ex-boyfriend and former Bizaardvark co-star Ethan Wacker.

And after clocking the TikTok, Ethan shut down the speculation with an absolutely savage comment.

Ethan Wacker confirms Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License is not about him. Picture: Interscope, via Instagram

In 'Drivers License', Olivia sings about still being in love with an ex who has since moved on from her to someone else.

Speculation about who the song is about currently has the internet in a death grip, with rumours about Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter flying all over the place alongside people analysing Olivia's past relationships.

One particular TikTok went viral on the app with over 1.2m likes and the caption "Plot Twist: Drivers License is about f*cking Bernie from Bizaardvark Ethan Wacker".

The real plot twist, however? Ethan Wacker himself commented on it, writing: "Nope. I treated her well."

That comment now has over half a million likes – and everyone is living for it.

Olivia Rodrigo's ex-boyfriend Ethan Wacker shuts down Drivers License claims. Picture: via TikTok

Olivia and Ethan dated after meeting on the set of Bizaardvark. They made their relationship known to fans on Instagram in 2019 but broke up later in the year. There's no bad blood between the two former co-stars either, they often congratulate each other on social media too.

And there you have it, 'Drivers License' is not about Ethan Wacker. The speculation continues...