Olivia Rodrigo calls out people for "discrediting" her work following song copying accusations

By Sam Prance

Olivia Rodrigo has recently added Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams to the credits of 'Deja Vu' and 'Good 4 U' respectively.

Olivia Rodrigo has addressed accusations that she's copied other artists and opened up about crediting them on her songs.

Three months after releasing her second single 'Deja Vu' this year, Olivia Rodrigo added Taylor Swift and the writers of 'Cruel Summer' to the credits. Olivia had mentioned that she was inspired by the song's bridge in an interview. In August, Olivia added Paramore's Hayley Williams and Josh Farro to the credits of 'Good 4 U' following viral 'Misery Business' comparisons.

Now, Olivia has revealed how she really feels about the copying claims and what her songwriting process is actually like.

Olivia Rodrigo calls out people for "discrediting" her work following song copying accusations.

Speaking to Teen Vogue about the credits, Olivia explained: "It’s tricky. Writing songs about how I feel has always been easy and fun for me, and I think the business side of music has been something I’ve had a harder time learning. I’ve been sort of growing through that this year, but I’ve just been trying to remember that I write songs because I love them."

Olivia then added: "I feel lucky I get to do that and be a songwriter and a performer for a living. …. At the end of the day, I feel it doesn’t have too much to do with me."

In a follow-up comment, Olivia said: "I was thinking a lot about some of the interpolation questions you asked, and I feel like I didn’t answer them as truthfully as I could have. I think it’s disappointing to see people take things out of context and discredit any young woman’s work."

Olivia continued: "But at the end of the day I’m just really proud and happy to say that my job is being a songwriter … All music is inspired by each other. Obviously, I write all of my lyrics from my heart and my life first. I came up with the lyrics and the melody for ‘good 4 u’ one morning in the shower."

Olivia ended by saying: "What’s so beautiful about music is that it can be so inspired by music that’s come out in the past. Every single artist is inspired by artists who have come before them. It’s sort of a fun, beautiful sharing process. Nothing in music is ever new. There’s four chords in every song. That’s the fun part — trying to make that your own."

