Olivia Rodrigo fans think she drags Joshua Bassett in brutal Good 4 U lyrics

By Sam Prance

Are Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U lyrics about Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter? The true meaning explained.

Olivia Rodrigo is back with another hit and fans think her 'Good 4 U' lyrics are about Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter.

Fans of Olivia will no doubt already know that she allegedly dated her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett, in 2020. Joshua then allegedly broke up with Olivia and started dating Disney star Sabrina Carpenter soon afterwards. Many believe that Olivia's hits 'Drivers License' and 'Deja Vu' were inspired by the split and the love triangle.

'Good 4 U' is a song about an ex moving on quickly and fans are connecting it to Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter.

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's 'Good 4 U' lyrics about?

In the first verse, Olivia sings: "Well good for you I guess you moved on really easily / You found a new girl and it only took a couple weeks." If the rumours about Olivia, Joshua and Sabrina are true, this would apply to their relationships. Olivia then adds: "I guess that therapist I found for you, she really helped / Now you can be a better man for your brand new girl."

In the chorus, Olivia brutally sings: "Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy / Not me, if you ever cared to ask." She then changes it up in the last chorus by adding: "Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me / Baby, like a damn sociopath / I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom."

The song is essentially a sarcastic banger about wishing your ex well when you really wish them nothing of the sort.

Read Olivia Rodrigo's full 'Good 4 U' lyrics below.

'Good 4 U' is the third single from Olivia's debut album Sour. The song and album are currently out in Australia and New Zealand and they will be available to download and stream at midnight in your country tonight (May 14).

INTRO:

Ah

VERSE 1:

Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily

You found a new girl and it only took a couple weeks

Remember when you said that you wanted to give me the world?

(Ah-ah-ah-ah)

And good for you, I guess that you've been workin' on yourself

I guess that therapist I found for you, she really helped

Now you can be a better man for your brand new girl

CHORUS

Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy

Not me, if you ever cared to ask

Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me

Baby, God, I wish that I could do that

I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom

Just over the fact that I really don't get it

But I guess good for you

VERSE 2

Well, good for you, I guess you're gettin' everything you want

You bought a new car and your career's really takin' off

It's like we never even happened

Baby, what the fuck is up with that? (Huh?)

And good for you, it's like you never even met me

Remember when you swore to God I was the only person who ever got you?

Well, screw that, and screw you

You will never have to hurt the way you know that I do

CHORUS

Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy

Not me, if you ever cared to ask

Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me

Baby, God, I wish that I could do that

I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom

Just over the fact that I really don't get it

But I guess good for you

BREAK

Ah-ah-ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah-ah

BRIDGE

Maybe I'm too emotional

But your apathy's like a wound in salt

Maybe I'm too emotional

Or maybe you never cared at all

Maybe I'm too emotional

Your apathy is like a wound in salt

Maybe I'm too emotional

Or maybe you never cared at all

CHORUS

Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy

Not me, if you ever cared to ask

Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me

Baby, like a damn sociopath

I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom

Just over the fact that I really don't get it

But I guess good for you

OUTRO

Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily