Olivia Rodrigo fans think her Good 4 U video contains a savage Joshua Bassett easter egg

By Sam Prance

A TikTok theory connecting Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U video to The Princess Diaries has gone viral.

Olivia Rodrigo fans are convinced that her 'Good 4 U' video contains a secret Joshua Bassett easter egg and it checks out.

If you've not heard 'Good 4 U', where have you been? After breaking records with her debut single 'Drivers License', Olivia Rodrigo has done it again with 'Good 4 U'. Not only has the hit topped the charts in the UK and the US but it's also been streamed over 200 million times on Spotify online. People cannot get enough of 2021's definitive breakup banger.

Now, a viral TikTok theory has pointed out that there appears to be a savage Joshua Bassett easter egg in the music video.

READ MORE: Is Olivia Rodrigo releasing an album called Sweet? The theory explained

Olivia Rodrigo fans think her Good 4 U video contains a savage Joshua Bassett easter egg. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Geffen Records

Fans of Olivia Rodrigo will already know that she allegedly dated her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett. It is then rumoured that he broke up with her and began dating Disney actress Sabrina Carpenter. Many fans think that 'Good 4 U' was inspired by the split along with multiple songs on Olivia's new Number 1 album Sour.

However, you may have missed an easter egg in the 'Good 4 U' music video. TikToker @giselelizbth recently went viral on the platform with a video connecting 'Good 4 U' to The Princess Diaries. In her TikTok, Gisele shows that Olivia's cheer uniform is literally identical to what cheerleader Lana Thomas wears in the iconic Anne Hathaway movie.

Gisele then points out that Lana's ex-boyfriend in the movie is called Josh Bryant and Josh, as Princess Diaries fans will remember, is a total fuckboy. Despite being an attractive "Backstreet Boy clone", he is self-obsessed and uses Mia for publicity.

Given that Josh is short for Joshua, fans think the link is purposeful and Olivia is comparing Joshua to Josh.

Just like her idol Taylor Swift, Olivia has already shown that she loves giving fans easter eggs, so there's sufficient evidence to suggest that this isn't just a coincidence.

What do you think? Is the outfit an easter egg?