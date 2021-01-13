Sabrina Carpenter's ex Griffin Gluck praises Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License

Olivia Rodrigo fans are convinced that 'Drivers License' is about her rumoured ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett moving on and dating Sabrina Carpenter.

It's official. Sabrina Carpenter's ex-boyfriend Griffin Gluck has inserted himself in the Olivia Rodrigo 'Drivers License' drama.

If you're still wondering who Olivia Rodrigo is, let's catch you up to speed. Last week (Jan 8), Olivia Rodrigo, who plays Nini in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, released her debut single 'Drivers License'. The song immediately rose to the top of iTunes and streaming charts all around the world and it looks set to debut at Number 1 in the US and the UK.

There's more to it though. As well as being a brilliant song about heartbreak, 'Drivers License' is rumoured to be inspired by Olivia's High School Musical co-star Joshua Bassett breaking up with her and moving on with fellow Disney icon Sabrina Carpenter (Girl Meets World). No one has confirmed the rumours but now Sabrina's ex has just hinted that they're true.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have never specified if they ever dated or not but fans think that they did because of how close they were off-screen. Recently, they've appeared far less on each other's social media pages and Joshua has begun posting TikTok videos with Sabrina Carpenter, leading fans to believe that Joshua and Sabrina are now an item.

In 'Drivers License', Olivia sings: "And you're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about." Fans think the blonde girl is Sabrina because of her rumoured relationship with Joshua (19). On top of that, Sabrina (21) is both blonde and four years older than Olivia (17).

Now, Tall Girl star Griffin Gluck, who dated Sabrina between 2019 and 2020, has added to all the 'Drivers License' theories by posting the song on his Instagram Stories with the caption "bop". While he could just be a fan of the song, people are reading into it and assuming that Griffin was hurt by Sabrina moving on with Joshua.

and now griffin gluck, who is sabrina carpenter’s ex who is now dating joshua bassett, posted olivia rodrigo’s song! i- pic.twitter.com/kssLZkqP1w — kianna (@thisisnotkianna) January 9, 2021

As for the exact truth, we'll likely never know unless Olivia, Joshua, Sabrina and Griffin elaborate on it. One thing we can all agree on though is that the song is, indeed, a "bop".

What do you think? Are you a fan of the song?