Olivia Rodrigo steps down as a main cast member in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3

By Sam Prance

Nini won't be at the centre of the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series franchise going forward.

Olivia Rodrigo will no longer be a main High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast member in season 3.

Throughout the first two seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Nini Salazar-Roberts has been a central character in the show. From her incredible songwriting talent to her on-off relationship with Ricky, fans can't get enough of Nini. Not to mention, Olivia Rodrigo, who plays her, has now become a global superstar in her own right.

However, Olivia's rising fame as a singer has led fans to wonder whether or not she will continue to act in the teen drama. Now, Disney+ have revealed that she will be playing a recurring role instead of a leading role in HSMTMTS season 3.

Is Olivia Rodrigo leaving High School Musical: The Musical: The Series?

Yesterday (Mar 8), Entertainment Tonight confirmed that Olivia will return in season 3 in a "recurring role" and feature far less in the show than in previous seasons. The news comes after Olivia told the Guardian in 2021 that she was "committed to HSM for two more years" but wanted to now "focus on music". She added: "I think it’s really hard to split time between the two."

Speaking with Hollywood Life previously about Olivia's future in the show, HSMTMTS showrunner Tim Federle said: "Look, I have so much respect for Olivia as a songwriter and as a human and what her own dreams are. I love High School Musical with Olivia. Olivia is a massive part of our success but season 3 is TBD in terms of where Nini’s journey would go."

How Nini will feature in HSMTMTS season 3 is currently unclear. The new season will be set at a summer camp and feature songs from Frozen and Camp Rock. With Nini taking on a smaller role, it's possible that she won't go to the summer camp. The season 2 finale hinted that she might record music with Gina's producer brother Jamie.

As it stands, it's currently unclear if Olivia will stay in the show after season 3. It likely depends if the "two more years" of her contract includes a season 4 or not.