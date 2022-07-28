Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett just reunited on the red carpet and High School Musical fans are in shambles

By Sam Prance

It looks like Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have officially buried the hatchet on their alleged relationship drama.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have broken the internet after reuniting on the red carpet and posing together in new photos.

You don't have to watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to know that Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett went from playing lovers in the show to allegedly being a couple irl. However, Joshua reportedly broke up with Olivia and started dating Sabrina Carpenter right afterwards. The three of them then all appeared to release singles inspired by the drama.

Over the past couple of years, Olivia and Joshua have publicly distanced themselves from each other. Their characters have even broken up in HSMTMTS and they rarely appear in scenes together anymore. However, the two stars sent fans into shambles last night after joining forces again on the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series red carpet.

Yesterday (Jul 27) was the official premiere of HSMTMTS season 3 and Olivia, who plays Nini, and Joshua, who plays Ricky, both attended the red carpet event celebrating the launch. Not only that but they greeted each other with smiles, hugged each and even posed together for photos. In other words, it looks like the pair are officially on good terms again.

If that weren't proof enough, Olivia took to Instagram to share a photo with Joshua and her co-stars Sofia Wylie (Gina) and Matt Cornett (E.J.). And she captioned it: "love all these people so so so much. knowing and working with them has been one of the greatest joys of my life. episode 1 of season 3 of hsmtmts is streaming now! wildcats forever."

Naturally, the entire internet is losing it over the reunion. One person tweeted: "joshua bassett and olivia rodrigo smiling and taking photos together was not on my 2022 bingo card." Another added: "joshua bassett and olivia rodrigo kinda gagged twitter today im so sorry."

Someone else also wrote: "JOSHUA BASSETT AND OLIVIA RODRIGO…BREATHING THE SAME AIR…NEXT TO EACH OTHER…IN 2022…I HAVE NO WORDS."

JOSHUA BASSETT AND OLIVIA RODRIGO…BREATHING THE SAME AIR…NEXT TO EACH OTHER…IN 2022…I HAVE NO WORDS pic.twitter.com/inGT7furb9 — ☁︎ (@barchiebaby) July 28, 2022

joshua bassett and olivia rodrigo smiling and taking photos together was not on my 2022 bingo card pic.twitter.com/2bEOYXVuyI — nyx 🫶🏼 (@nyxtiaa) July 28, 2022

joshua bassett and olivia rodrigo kinda gagged twitter today im so sorry. pic.twitter.com/5l2KgQGRfL — france | hsmtmts spoilers (@joshsconrad) July 28, 2022

olivia rodrigo and joshua bassett said "let's make history today!" pic.twitter.com/hHTcKA9v8f — ☁︎ (@barchiebaby) July 28, 2022

olivia rodrigo and joshua bassett in 2019 vs 2022 pic.twitter.com/zAlgjqfDGO — ☁︎ (@barchiebaby) July 28, 2022

never in a million fucking years would i have predicted an olivia rodrigo and joshua bassett pic together pic.twitter.com/ujtT1poTcJ — hannah (@madelynshandon) July 28, 2022

We have no choice but to stan.